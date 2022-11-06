Twitter calls out Megyn Kelly as racist for attacking Meghan Markle for calling Prince Harry her husband

Harry and Meghan Twitter screenshot

Twitter defends Meghan Markle calling Prince Harry her husband

Twitter has come to the rescue of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who recently endured another scathing attack from Megyn Kelly. In her latest rant, Kelly expressed her ire over the fact that Markle calls Prince Harry her husband and said she had "bagged a gorilla.". Of all the things that have been said since Meghan and Harry married this is one of the most bizarre.

Kelly expressed her strange opinion on her November 1 Podcast and has been experiencing backlash ever since with some Twitter users saying she is racist. Some royal watchers contend that much of the hate aimed at the duchess is because she is a mixed-race woman who married into the Royal family. Whatever is fueling kelly her level of vitriol is pretty extreme.

Megyn Kelly is over the top when it comes to Meghan Markle

It's not clear why Megyn dislikes Markle so much but whether it's racism or something else her behavior is over the top. Meanwhile, there have been many tweets with pictures of the Sussexes pointing out that they are clearly in love. One tweet said Harry would rather be Meghan's husband than your (Kelly's) prince and several others commended the prince for putting his wife and children first.

Megyn Kelly has been called out several times in recent years because her comments come across as racist and she often turns situations around and calls those who attack racism the bigots. This was going on long before Prince Harry married Meghan Markle and probably will continue. At any rate, Twitter believes as do most reasonable people that a married man is a husband and that Kelly was out of line.