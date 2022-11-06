Unhealthy Soul food holiday meals originated during slavery

Soul Food Sigmund

The origin of soul food

It's the holiday season and on Thanksgiving and Christmas, many African Americans prepare what they call soul food meals. This diet originated during American slavery and it was not because anyone was celebrating. Slaves had to eat whatever they could in order to survive and this is how many dishes that are eaten today came about. They basically ate the leftover undesirable parts of the food that the slave owners did not desire.

The term Soul Food refers to meals that were made in the south as early as 1492 and these dishes have been passed down and improved upon for more than 500 years. After slavery, many free blacks were poor and could only afford the off-cuts of meat so once again they were digesting food that was not healthy.

Chitterlings AKA Chitlins Soul Food and Southern Cooking screenshot

Chitterlings once were a necessity but today are considered a delicacy

One of the staples of this popular type of eating is chitterlings also known as chitlins which is the intestines of a hog. During the days of Antebellum, the enslaved forced laborers would cook delicious meals for those who lived in the big house and all that would be left was the hog guts. Out of desperation, they began cleaning the feces and cooking these leftovers just to have something to eat.

Neckbones, Hog maw, pigs feet, and fat back are but a few of the unhealthy choices that were made. African Americans began using lard, Crisco, and salted fat back to season the food so that it tastes good. Unfortunately, they were consuming a diet high in trans fat which results when oils turn into solids which is how Crisco and lard are created. Over time a diet high in pork and beef increases trans fats which can lead to clogged arteries, high blood pressure elevated cholesterol, Type II Diabetes and cause heart attack and stroke which may lead to death.

Vegan meal Victoria Shes

Today there is a choice

Soul food initially was a diet of necessity and shunned by those who were wealthy and has evolved over the years into some pretty remarkable meals. Even so, I know several people who enjoyed their chitlins and ham on Thanksgiving and the next day were in the hospital with elevated blood pressure. It's understandable that African Americans may not desire to change their diet to the point that they are forgetting their culture but better to lose culture than your life.

As you go into the holidays please consider that the origin of a soul food diet was not your grandma's down-home good southern cooking but came from slaves and freed African Americans who did not want to starve. Is that something anyone really wants to celebrate this Thanksgiving and Christmas?Keep in mind that there are healthier alternatives today and no one has to eat the hog's intestines to survive. The ancestors had no alternative but their descendants do.