Exercise and Sunlight can help your body adjust to Daylight Savings time

It's time to fall back

At 2:00 am Sunday, November 5 Daylight Savings Time begins and there will be an extra hour of light each evening and one hour more of darkness in the morning. If you believe "falling back" and gaining an extra hour of sleep is beneficial experts say it can actually harm our bodies. Limiting caffeine and alcohol before bedtime is recommended to help with the adjustment and getting sunlight and exercise are also ways to assist your body clock.

For the past six months, our bodies have been adjusting to "springing forward" and losing an hour of sleep, and now must start adjusting to a different routine. Early morning sunshine has the most Vitamin D 3 which is beneficial for improving moods, and our immune, skeletal, cardiovascular, and neurological, systems. By maintaining proper vitamin D levels our bodies are protected against disease, and physical performance is optimized.

Vitamin D from sunlight can help with the adjustment

Vitamin D 3 from sunlight improves mental health and may prevent SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) which is depression that comes from prolonged darkness and aack of sunshine during the winter months. Light therapy from the sun has been emphasized in recent years. Experts say that between 9:30 and 11:00 am is the best time to obtain Vitamin D3 from the sun. There are supplements that are beneficial but natural sunlight is preferred when possible.

Sunlight is said to heal sickness and prevent infections and diseases. Everyone will have their own experience but after my husband passed away in March 2021 I was depressed and crying all the time. I went to the park with my grandchildren and barely remember I was there. I noticed, however that after sitting in the sun on a park bench while watching the grandkids my mood lifted and the depression, grief, and sorrow lifted. Foods that are rich in Vitamin D are tuna, fortified orange juice, dairy products, cod liver oil, salmon, beef liver, sardines and egg yolk.

Natural healing from sunlight helps you adjust to the change in time

Famous nurse Florence Nightingale reported that patients who had sunlight enter their rooms recovered quicker than those who did not. Please note that it is direct sunlight and not daylight that has benefits. As we are going into the winter months it will not be as easy to obtain sunlight as when the weather was warmer but there are ways to overcome this.

The best thing to do is to get out in the sun whenever you can even during cold months. Allow the sun to shine on your arms whenever possible. Walking in the sunshine gives you the double benefits of exercise plus Vitamin D. Talks to your healthcare provider about vitamin D supplementation and allow the sun to shine through windows as often as you can. This may lift your spirits but will not produce Vitamin D. Actually the sun itself does not give you Vitamin D but sunlight on your skin causes your body to produce this necessary nutrient.

When the clock is set back for Daylight Savings Time you will wake up an hour earlier on Sunday morning but your body may desire to go to sleep an hour earlier at night. Not everyone will be affected but there are some tips on how to handle the change when you click on this link. Make sure you are walking and getting plenty of exercise each day because this is also beneficial. Legislators have been considering doing away with the time change so -perhaps they will make a decision by spring.