General Hospital Spoilers tease several mystery encounters in Port Charles next week

Valentin and Victor Tenor screenshot

Sometimes soap spoilers are detailed in predictions of what is to come and on other occasions they tease possibilities without giving anything away. Spoiler alerts for General Hospital offer several teasers for the coming week so fans will have quite a few mysteries to try to solve until the truth is revealed.

Cassadine drama

Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columbo) will deal with an unpleasant bombshell, which could indicate that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) or Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) find the pregnant Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). There is also the possibility that Esme might escape. There have been no hook attacks while she has been locked in the north tower of Wyndemere which makes it appear she is guilty.

This is why it would make sense if Nikolas finds Esme has escaped and the next victim gets hooked while she cannot be accounted for. Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) will have an unexpected visitor and fans will be hoping it's Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) but it could be someone different.

Surprises and unexpected encounters in Port Charles

Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) is going to be blindsided, and this could be Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) telling him about everything she learned in Monterey or perhaps he finds that his new patient Heather Webber (Alley Mills) has escaped from the hospital. Liz is going to find herself in a dangerous situation, which could indicate that Heather escapes and seeks revenge.

Heather is angry because Liz moved on from Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) with Finn. Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) will run into someone from his past, which is probably Heather who has escaped unless he sees he while she is still a patient at General Hospital. Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) will find herself seeking a fugitive which could be Heather or Esme or perhaps even Anna Devane (Finola Hughes).

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) will have a plan in motion to keep her out of Pentonville and spoilers say Anna will be grateful once this plan is carried out, so it sounds as if it will be successful.

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will confess her suspicions to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) which sounds like she will tell him she suspects Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is cheating on Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) with TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). She also might spill that she suspects Carly and Drew are involved. Michael will later have some type of confrontation with Nina so perhaps he addresses her accusations and tells her to stay out of his business.

Nina will later apologize to Willow and Michael so maybe she finds out that TJ was supporting Willow because of her medical diagnosis. Be sure to tune in to General Hospital to find out how each of these spoilers works out on screen.