Amanda will catch Devon kissing Abby on The Young and the Restless

Abby Devon and Dominic bond as a family CBS Y&R screenshot

Abby makes her move on Devon

Monday on The Young and the Restless Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) has a heart-to-heart talk with Devon Hamilton ( Bryton James) as they spend time with Dominic Chancellor ( last River and Rain Ware). Dom initially looked white and now has grown and has darker skin and curlier hair. Y&R has not said they have replaced the young siblings and the boy does look like the Ware child in the right of the next photo but there is a chance this is a recast.

As they are bonding with their son Abby confides that Chance Chancellor (Conner Flloyd) works all the time and did not come home the previous night. Devon admits that he would move heaven and earth for Abby and Dom and as he continues to say all the things she wishes Chance would tell her Abby leans in and kisses her baby daddy. Devon returns the kiss and a preview for Monday shows Amanda Sinclair returning to Genoa City and opening the door to her home. Spoilers tease that Amanda will walk in on "Dabby's" smooch.

River and Rain Ware Wikipedia screenshot

Confession time

If Amanda does walk in on the kiss then its not likely that Devon and Abby will take things to the next level. If Amanda opening the door in the preview is not in the moment her fiance kisses another woman then it's possible the duo might go further. Abby is supposed to make some type of confession next week and it could be one of several things she needs to get off her chest.

Perhaps she admits to Devon that she cares for him or tells Chance she was kissing their son's bio/godfather. Abby might even confess to her husband that she is tired of his not being invested in the marriage and that she might decide they should split. One thing that is known with certainty is that Morgan is now on recurring status and has not been seen on The Young and the Restless since August. Her return is sure to cause Devon to do some soul-searching so stay tuned to find out what happens next.