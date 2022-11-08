Harrison's love for his DiDi May be Diane's saving grace on The Young and the Restless but could end the Skyle marriage

Diane and Harrison CBS Y&R screenshot

Harrison calls out for his Gigi

Monday on The Young and the Restless Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters) is hanging by a thread and uncertain of what her future will be. She is watching her grandson Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez) when she notices he has a high fever. She calls Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier), and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) who all rush to the Abbott mansion.

When it's time for Harrison to go to the hospital he says he wants his Gigi to go with him. Summer says it will be ok and heads back to the office and Kyle agrees his mom can go with them. Across Genoa City, Diane is inspiring conversation and her enemies don't understand those who are giving her the benefit of the doubt.

Diane's enemies can't let go

Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracy Bregman) are eating at Society and disagreeing about whether Ms. Jenkins should be given another chance when Phyllis Abbott ( Michelle Stafford) shows up and begins putting Diane down. Michael is called away by Victor Newman ( Eric Braeden) who had just told Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) that if Diane does anything to hurt Harrison he will deal with her.

Diane is the boy's biological grandmother and Victor is only a step-grandfather so he really should have no say so in the matter. He tells Nikki to drop her vendetta against Kyle's mom and allow him to focus on Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Nikki refuses and says she has to continue getting information. Meanwhile, Lauren attempts to get Phyllis to put herself in Diane's shoes and points out that she too would do anything for her children.

When she adds that Tucker and Jeremy Stark(James Hyde) had Diane backed into a corner Phyllis becomes angry and wonders why everyone seems to want to give Diane a pass. At this same time Kyle and his mom are back in the Abbott home after taking Harrison to the doctor and they have a heart-to-heart talk. Kyle says he realizes how much Harrison loves his Gigi and he does not want to hurt his son by pushing his mother away.

Kyle forgives Diane for Harrison's sake but may lose Summer

Like Lauren, Kyle says he understands that Tucker and Jermey had her boxed in and that he is willing to let what happened in LA go. Kyle says the bottom line is that everything brought Diane back to him and Harrison but if she messes up again it's all over. Daine appreciates her second chance and says she would not do anything to hurt Harrison. Kyle does not realize how angry Summer is or that she wants his mother out of their lives, He tells Diane her will try to get his wife to see things his way.

Harrison's love for his Gigi is getting her a second chance, but Nikki, Summer, Phyllis, and Ashley Abbott are not so willing to forgive. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out if they let go of their Diane distrust and move forward or keep the drama going. If Summer is not in agreement with Kyle where his mother is concerned this could be the beginning of the end of their marriage.