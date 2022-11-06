The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund Center

Junior League Stocked Market returns WSLS 10 Screenshot

It's that most wonderful time of year again which is the beginning of the holiday shopping season. The annual Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) Stocked Market fundraiser is returning to the Star City and will be held at the Berglund Center on November 11th-13th, 2022. There will be over 100 different vendors from around the country including a Homegrown Market and the Stocked Market Facebook page will have updates.

This will be the 34th annual Stocked Market presented by JLRV and you can purchase tickets by clicking on this link. The Junior League will present its annual Stocked Market just in time for holiday shopping beginning on Friday, November 11 from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m with a Preview Coffee. From 11:00 until 6:00 pm there will be general admission. Hours on Saturday, November 12 are 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and on Sunday, November 13, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The biggest holiday market in the Roanoke Valley

The Stocked Market is the "JLRV’s Annual Shopping Extravaganza" and WSLS 10 says it is the biggest holiday market in the Roanoke Valley. It takes place at the Berglund Center every November and has raised more than $3.2 million over the past 32 years. 100% of the funds raised remain within the Roanoke Valley and are used to further the mission of JLRV. The money goes back into the community through grants and scholarships. Furniture, clothing, jewelry, food, and more will be among your choices for Christmas shopping.