Madonna fans believe her recent behavior indicates she needs an intervention.

Fans of Madonna are worried about her after a recent TikTok video where the singer was gyrating and touching herself and are saying she needs an intervention. One image that accompanied an article from Newsweek showed the Material Girl in a 2018 photo when she was at Radio City Music Hall. She was wearing a headdress that appeared to resemble the crown of thorns that were placed on the head of Christ during his crucifixion and she had an upside-down cross on her forehead.

This has caused some people to suggest Madonna is demon possessed because in reenactments on television shows like The Haunted and Hauntings many homes with paranormal activity include crosses on walls that mysteriously turn themselves upside-down. Inverted crosses. have had many meanings over the decades with the first being the belief that Apostle Peter was said to have asked to be crucified upside-down because he was not worthy to die as Christ had.

Early Christians saw Peter's actions as a sign of faith but later Atheists and those disenchanted with Christianity began using upside-down crosses as a way to protest the church. Madonna who says she grew up in a Catholic church has done many things in recent years that have alarmed Christians specifically her Confessions tour which was described by Cardinal Ersilio Tonini, .as a “blasphemous challenge to the faith and a profanation of the cross” and he added that she should be excomunicated.

Newsweek shared comments from fans related to the video which include:

"Starting to scare me now. Like why?"

"She's got lots of issues,"

"Where is Madonna,"

"Someone stage an intervention,"

"I miss 1980s Madonna this is not her,"

MAadonna has a history of mocking Christianity

Madonna is clearly not like the average 64-year-old female and now even her fan base is worried about her and thinks she needs help. The question is what type of help does she need and who would dare approach this iconic entertainer and suggest an intervention? There have been many over the years who have said the Material Girl is in league with the devil .

She has also been accused of having secret Satanic messages in her music and in one video there are burning crosses in the background which some people say is a sign of being influenced by demonic forces. Madonna's dances during her Super Bowl performance were said to be a Satanic ritual and her attire was similar to Baphomet who is alleged to represent the devil.

Is Madonna simply exercising her right to protest religion in spite of her actions angering millions of believers in Christ? Is the Material Girl having a nervous breakdown in older age as some of her followers suggest and does she need an intervention? Or, is it possible that she has been tampering with forces of darkness and an exorcist needs to be called? What is known at this point is that the entertainer's behavior continues to be more bizarre with each passing year.