Do Abby and Devon stand a chance on The Young and the Restless?

Devon and Abby Soap Spoiler screenshot

Devon and Abby are close because they share history

Previews for next week on The Young and the Restless show Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) kissing. This has been building up ever since Devon offered to donate his sperm so Abby and Chance could have a baby. Devon was boding with Abby and went through the entire pregnancy by her side when Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) was missing.

Devon delivered Dominic Chancellor (Rain and River Ware) and stood by Abby until her husband finally returned home. Chance seems to enjoy working more than spending time with his wife and son and Devon will tell Abby that he would move heaven and earth for her and Dom. The Young and the Restless had a big buildup when Chance returned home but it may have been too much, too little, too late.

Will Chance and Amanda have their hearts broken

Chance missed Mariah Copeland's (Cameron Grimes) entire pregnancy and the birth and he just does not seem to be settling into life back in Genoa City very well. Perhaps he will never feel as if he is really a part of his wife and son's lives. Chance has to deal with the fact that Devon is always going to be around and have legal ties to Dominic. He knows how close Abby is with her child's bio dad and at some point, this may weigh heavily on Chance.

Spoilers are not yet revealing what happens after Devon and Abby kiss so there are a few possibilities. They will pull away and acknowledge it was wrong, they could try to pretend it never happened or they will give in to passion and break the hearts of Chance and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). A few weeks back Morgan announced that she would be on recurring status on The Young and the Restless but has not been seen in Genoa City since August.

Devon and Amanda could maintain a relationship with her not being around because Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) is still married to Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) although he has not been seen on screen since 2018. Fans believe Amanda and Devon are headed for a split as are Chance and Abby but does that indicate that Dominic's parents will become a couple and raise him together?

November sweeps are coming up so there will be plenty of action in Genoa City. Be on the lookout for updates and spoilers for The Young and the Restless and be sure to tune in next week to find out of Abby and Devon's kiss leads to something more or if they will ignore it. If they decided to get together does this couple have a chance at happiness?