Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star City

Mill Mountain star Star City events screenshot

Star City happenings

On Friday, November 4 there will be a number of opportunities for Star City residents to enjoy themselves from morning until evening. Everything takes place in the vicinity of downtown, and you can obtain more information about each event by clicking on the accompanying links.

From 10:00 am until 12 noon the weekly Friday Coffee Club Ride begins at Sweet Donkey Coffee at 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke. This is an opportunity to meet local road cyclists. This event is sponsored by Roanoke Outdoor society.

From 5 to 9 p.m. you can enjoy Late Nights: CyberArts at the Taubman Museum of Art at 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke). "Explore the intersection of art, technology, and cybersecurity through interactive installations and live performances". The evening will be a collaboration with Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, which is Virginia’s main access point for cybersecurity research, innovation, workforce development, and news.

At 6 p.m. Disney Junior, Live on Tour takes place at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre at 710 Williamson Rd. You will see beloved Disney characters, as well as Marvel superheroes, live on stage.

Also beginning at 6 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1 Mountain Ave. SW, Roanoke will present live music from Maurice Dufule presented by Music on the Corner.

Later in the evening

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dara James will be live at the Big Lick Brewing Company at 409 Salem Ave. SW.

At 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. the Godwin Louis Quintet will be performing live at the Jefferson Center’s Fostek Performance Hall at 541 Luck Ave.

Local students will perform at 7:30 p.m. for Opening Night: “Peter & Wendy” at Mill Mountain Theatre at 20 Church Ave. SE. The audience will enjoy a world of pirates, mermaids, and fairies on the Waldron Stage.

From 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. enjoy Salsa Night at 2 Chill located at 312 2nd. St. SW, Roanoke.

At 10 p.m. Natalie Brooke will perform live at Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill at 413 1st St.