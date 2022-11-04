Roanoke, VA

Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star City

Cheryl E Preston

Mill Mountain starStar City events screenshot

Star City happenings

On Friday, November 4 there will be a number of opportunities for Star City residents to enjoy themselves from morning until evening. Everything takes place in the vicinity of downtown, and you can obtain more information about each event by clicking on the accompanying links.

From 10:00 am until 12 noon the weekly Friday Coffee Club Ride begins at Sweet Donkey Coffee at 2108 Broadway Ave., Roanoke. This is an opportunity to meet local road cyclists. This event is sponsored by Roanoke Outdoor society.

From 5 to 9 p.m. you can enjoy Late Nights: CyberArts at the Taubman Museum of Art at 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke). "Explore the intersection of art, technology, and cybersecurity through interactive installations and live performances". The evening will be a collaboration with Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, which is Virginia’s main access point for cybersecurity research, innovation, workforce development, and news.

At 6 p.m. Disney Junior, Live on Tour takes place at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre at 710 Williamson Rd. You will see beloved Disney characters, as well as Marvel superheroes, live on stage.

Also beginning at 6 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1 Mountain Ave. SW, Roanoke will present live music from Maurice Dufule presented by Music on the Corner.

Later in the evening

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dara James will be live at the Big Lick Brewing Company at 409 Salem Ave. SW.

At 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. the Godwin Louis Quintet will be performing live at the Jefferson Center’s Fostek Performance Hall at 541 Luck Ave.

Local students will perform at 7:30 p.m. for Opening Night: “Peter & Wendy” at Mill Mountain Theatre at 20 Church Ave. SE. The audience will enjoy a world of pirates, mermaids, and fairies on the Waldron Stage.

From 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. enjoy Salsa Night at 2 Chill located at 312 2nd. St. SW, Roanoke.

At 10 p.m. Natalie Brooke will perform live at Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill at 413 1st St.

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's Remembrance Day wreaths have been removed

Have Prince Andrew and Prince Harry been cut off again?. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been dealt another blow from the Royal family. Their gestures of goodwill for Remembrance Day have been removed according to The Mirror. The two "spares" were not allowed to wear their military uniforms to various events that were related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and now it seems they are continuing to be shunned.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Michael connects Tucker to Audra and Victor is pleased

Michael defends Diane and exposes Tucker and Audra. Monday on The Young and the Restless Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracy Bregman) will be at Society where they disagree on Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters). Michael wants to give his friend the benefit of the doubt and Lauren does not understand his loyalty. Phyllis Summers joins them and agrees with Lauren that Diane is nothing but trouble when Micahel's phone rings it is Victor Newman (Eric Braeden summoning him to the ranch.

Michael Damian returns as Danny Romalati on The Young and the Restless

Michael Damian returns as Danny RomalottiFandango screenshot. Daniel and Danny Romalotti will return to Genoa City. Fans of The Young and the Restless are in for a treat during the 50-year observance as fan favorite Michael Damian will return to Genoa City as Danny Romalotti. Long-time viewers know that Phyllis Summer (Michelle Stafford) lied that Danny was the father of her unborn child and even named him Daniel. She did this because was desperate to break up the relationship between Christine Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell). This is why some who watch the show are saying Phyllis has no right to judge Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Lionel Richie is inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of and admits he sacrificed family for fame

Lionelo Richie admits his family comessecond behind the music. Lionel Richie has been a household name since the days of his hit records in the 1970s with the Commodores. Richie was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and made a startling admission. The entertainer acknowledged that he put his career first at the expense of loved ones but did not apologize for it. Here is what he stated:

The Andy Griffith Show opening scene is not what you think

There is a secret that is not well known regarding the opening scene of The Andy Griffith Show which ran on CBS from 1960-1968. The theme song whistle is engrained in the hearts and minds of loyal fans who have kept the series on the air every year since it ended via syndication, reruns, and streaming services. Little Opie Taylor (Ron Howard) next to his dad Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) as they are about to go fishing brings back memories for many long-time viewers of a day when life was simple.

Twitter calls out Megyn Kelly as racist for attacking Meghan Markle for calling Prince Harry her husband

Twitter defends Meghan Markle calling Prince Harry her husband. Twitter has come to the rescue of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who recently endured another scathing attack from Megyn Kelly. In her latest rant, Kelly expressed her ire over the fact that Markle calls Prince Harry her husband and said she had "bagged a gorilla.". Of all the things that have been said since Meghan and Harry married this is one of the most bizarre.

Unhealthy Soul food holiday meals originated during slavery

It's the holiday season and on Thanksgiving and Christmas, many African Americans prepare what they call soul food meals. This diet originated during American slavery and it was not because anyone was celebrating. Slaves had to eat whatever they could in order to survive and this is how many dishes that are eaten today came about. They basically ate the leftover undesirable parts of the food that the slave owners did not desire.

Exercise and Sunlight can help your body adjust to Daylight Savings time

At 2:00 am Sunday, November 5 Daylight Savings Time begins and there will be an extra hour of light each evening and one hour more of darkness in the morning. If you believe "falling back" and gaining an extra hour of sleep is beneficial experts say it can actually harm our bodies. Limiting caffeine and alcohol before bedtime is recommended to help with the adjustment and getting sunlight and exercise are also ways to assist your body clock.

General Hospital Spoilers tease several mystery encounters in Port Charles next week

Sometimes soap spoilers are detailed in predictions of what is to come and on other occasions they tease possibilities without giving anything away. Spoiler alerts for General Hospital offer several teasers for the coming week so fans will have quite a few mysteries to try to solve until the truth is revealed.

Amanda will catch Devon kissing Abby on The Young and the Restless

Abby Devon and Dominic bond as a familyCBS Y&R screenshot. Monday on The Young and the Restless Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) has a heart-to-heart talk with Devon Hamilton ( Bryton James) as they spend time with Dominic Chancellor ( last River and Rain Ware). Dom initially looked white and now has grown and has darker skin and curlier hair. Y&R has not said they have replaced the young siblings and the boy does look like the Ware child in the right of the next photo but there is a chance this is a recast.

Harrison's love for his Gigi may be Diane's saving grace on The Young and the Restless but could end the Skyle marriage

Monday on The Young and the Restless Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters) is hanging by a thread and uncertain of what her future will be. She is watching her grandson Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez) when she notices he has a high fever. She calls Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier), and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) who all rush to the Abbott mansion.

The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund Center

Junior League Stocked Market returnsWSLS 10 Screenshot. It's that most wonderful time of year again which is the beginning of the holiday shopping season. The annual Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) Stocked Market fundraiser is returning to the Star City and will be held at the Berglund Center on November 11th-13th, 2022. There will be over 100 different vendors from around the country including a Homegrown Market and the Stocked Market Facebook page will have updates.

Madonna fans believe her recent behavior indicates she needs an intervention.

Madonna fans are concerned about her recent behavior. Fans of Madonna are worried about her after a recent TikTok video where the singer was gyrating and touching herself and are saying she needs an intervention. One image that accompanied an article from Newsweek showed the Material Girlin a 2018 photo when she was at Radio City Music Hall. She was wearing a headdress that appeared to resemble the crown of thorns that were placed on the head of Christ during his crucifixion and she had an upside-down cross on her forehead.

Do Abby and Devon stand a chance on The Young and the Restless?

Devon and Abby are close because they share history. Previews for next week on The Young and the Restless show Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) kissing. This has been building up ever since Devon offered to donate his sperm so Abby and Chance could have a baby. Devon was boding with Abby and went through the entire pregnancy by her side when Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) was missing.

Live music Saturday night in Downtown Roanoke

Downtown Roanoke after darkDowntown Roanoke screenshot. If you need something to do on Saturday night November 5 there will be plenty of choices for live music in Downtown Roanoke. the following is a list of upcoming live music events and you can click on the links for additional information and prices if the event is not free.

Diane Miller seems to be smitten with Robert Scorpio on General Hospital

When Diane Miller, (Carolyn Hennessy) was hospitalized after being attacked by the hook killer on fans noticed the banter between the lawyer and DA Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) seemed a bit intimate. On Thursday as Robert spoke about Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) Miller seemed to almost be in tears as she wished him well. Viewers are wondering if Diane is falling for Robert and if he might eventually reciprocate her feelings.

General Hospital revives an unpopular trend

On Thursday's episode of General Hospital a trend that was popular in Hollywood but not with soap viewers was resurrected. Around 2015 performers and those in the audience of various music awards shows began wearing red, black, white, or a combination of or all three colors in their style of dress. This also showed up on The Young and the Restless in Genoa City as well as in Port Charles.

Enjoy Ice Bumper Cars at the Berglund Center on Sunday November 6

On Sunday, November 6 you can enjoy Ice Bumper Cars from noon until 4:00 pm at the Berglund Center located at 710 Williamson Road NE across from Mcdonald's and the main Post Office. This fun activity is sure to put you in the mood for the holidays and is something teens and school-age children can do during the holidays if the hours are available.

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big way

The Drumstick Dash is a 5K run and family walk that takes place every Thanksgiving morning at 9:00 am in downtown Roanoke. Participants come from around the country to "move their feet so others can eat." The DASH benefits the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s dining services that provide meals for the residents the Mission serves on a daily basis 365 days a week.

