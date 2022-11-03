The Bold and the Beautiful fashion show was a bust in the opinion of two young critics

Hope for the future CBS B&B screenshot Michael Fairman TV

Hope for the future was disappointing

My granddaughter is 10 and her brother is 11 and they were with me as I watched The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday. I shook my head in disbelief at what I consider to have been ugly styles and colors for the models and both grandchildren said the clothing during the Hope for the Future fashion show were ugly and I agree. There were no bright colors because the models were all wearing black or silver except one who wore a red dress and my grandchildren asked why the audience was clapping for such hideous clothing.

This was supposed to be the big comeback after a two-year absence for and while others may disagree I believe it was a huge failure. How could the grand Forrester fashion house not create any clothing in beautiful vibrant colors? Years ago when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) stole Forrester designs there were dressed in white, yellow, black, green, and other hues. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) came on stage and said their Coture fashions were a hit except they were not.

The future is not clear on The Bold and the Beautiful

The people working backstage as well as those in the audience were all wearing black and it seemed more like a funeral than a fashion show. Hope Logan (Anika Noelle) did look glamorous in her silver show-stopper gown but my granddaughter said she could have done without the headpiece. The dress was Hope's vision come to light through the hands of designer Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and as expected Hope for the Future was a hit (on-screen).

All of this is leading to Hope falling in love with Thomas who lied on her mother Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Fans know the truth is going to come out so no one can really invest in this storyline or Hope and Thomas as a couple. Even so, stay tuned for spoilers and updates for The Bold and the Beautiful.