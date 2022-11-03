WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving Day

The Andy Griffith Christmas episode CBS screenshot via MeTV

A holiday favorite will air on Thanksgiving Day

In Southwest Virginia in the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Roanoke Valley The Andy Griffith Show is a hometown favorite. The series originally run was on CBS from 1960-1968 and aired for 30 years in reruns every weekday evening at 5:30 pm on local CBS affiliate WDBJ 7. II recall my grandmother and my mother in law shushing everyone at 5:30 because they desired to watch Andy and Barney in peace. In 2019 local residents were stunned when WDBJ announced that they were removing Andy Griffith and replacing the beloved television show with a news program.

The Andy Griffith Show began airing on local WDBJ and has run in syndication for six decades since it ended without ever being off the air. When WDBJ dropped the series they placed it on their WZBJ network. This year the local news station will offer viewers a treat on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 25. WDBJ 7 will air The Andy Griffith Show Christmas episode at 4:30 pm. The representative I spoke with did not say if this beloved holiday show would air again in December or if it would be on WZBJ. She happily confirmed to me that fans of the series and especially Christmas Story would be able to view the episode on our Hometown Station WDBJ.

The Andy Griffith Christmas episode will air on MeTV

WDBJ and or WZBJ will probably be showing The Andy Griffith Christmas episode in December but if they don't MeTV just announced that it will be airing this classic holiday treat at 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 27, and again at 8:00 pm on December 23. Be sure to keep up with your local listings and you will also find this and other episodes of The Andy Griffith Show on Paramount +.