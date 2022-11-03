MeTV will air The Andy Griffith Show Christmas special twice this year

A classic for 62 years

The Andy Griffith Christmas special Vocal media screenshot

The date was December 19, 1960, and it has gone down in history. This is the night The Andy Griffith Show aired its one and only Christmas episode in eight seasons. This program was so endearing to fans that the producers never tried for another one. Will Wright did an excellent job of portraying hardware store owner Ben Weaver who came across as Mayberry's resident Ebeneezer Scrooge. Instead of "humbug", his slogan was "Christmas Bah"!

Many fans, including myself, don't feel as if it's really Christmas until we have listened to Elly (Elinore Donahue) and Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) sing Away in a Manger. When crusty old Ben joins in from outside of the jail it's a heart-melting moment. This year MeTV will air Christmas Story at 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 27, and again at 8:00 pm on December 23. You can click on the above link to find out when other holiday programs will air on MeTV.

Be on the lookout for additional airings

The Andy Griffith Show Christmas episode gets right to the heart of the season with family, friends forgiveness, and food and focuses on Jesus the reason for the season. Traditional carols like Away in a Manger are not heard today as they once were so this holiday treat brings back fond memories for Baby Boomers and their parents of Christmases long ago.

In 2015 a colorized version of the Andy Griffith Christmas episode was shown but has not been on network television. Check your local CBS listings for more air times and Paramount + users should be able to stream the holiday classic.