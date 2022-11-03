General Hospital Spoilers: Holly reveals she has a silent partner

Holly addresses Victor ABC General Hospital screenshot

Holly is working with someone

Tuesday on General Hospital Holly Sutton (Emma Sams) possibly gave fans a clue on what she is really up to. After attempting to get Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) to stop trying to help Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) Sutton made a phone call. She told the person on the other end that she had done as she had been instructed. The most logical choice for who was on the other end of the line would be Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) but Holly may have been talking to someone else.

Rogers teased a few weeks back that a veteran General Hospital cast member whom the fans will be happy to see would be a part of Holly's story. He emphasized that all veteran cast members would be involved. Frisco Jones ( Jack Wagoner) at this point is the only former Port Charles resident who might be connected to this storyline.

Is Victor blackmailing Holly?

Some General Hospital fans have been hoping that either Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) or Jasper Jacks (ingo Rademacher) might return to the ABC soap but Burton has implied that he has moved on and Rademacher is suing ABC/Disney. Whomever this mystery person is there is still the chance that Holly could have been talking to Victor on the phone. He could be blackmailing Sutton and she will do his bidding while he remains a silent partner in crime.

Some GH fans are hoping Luke Spencer is alive but Tony Geary has said he is done with the soap and living in Amsterdam. Soap fans know to never say never so Luke and or Jason and Jax could return to Port Charles. Another possibility is that Helena Cassadine Constance Towers is alive but there is nothing going on in Port Charles right now to suggest this. Be sure to tune in to General Hospital to find out who Holly is working with and who will be the mystery return.