General Hospital Spoilers: Holly reveals she has a silent partner

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sl32E_0iwGSpZO00
Holly addresses VictorABC General Hospital screenshot

Holly is working with someone

Tuesday on General Hospital Holly Sutton (Emma Sams) possibly gave fans a clue on what she is really up to. After attempting to get Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) to stop trying to help Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) Sutton made a phone call. She told the person on the other end that she had done as she had been instructed. The most logical choice for who was on the other end of the line would be Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) but Holly may have been talking to someone else.

Rogers teased a few weeks back that a veteran General Hospital cast member whom the fans will be happy to see would be a part of Holly's story. He emphasized that all veteran cast members would be involved. Frisco Jones ( Jack Wagoner) at this point is the only former Port Charles resident who might be connected to this storyline.

Is Victor blackmailing Holly?

Some General Hospital fans have been hoping that either Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) or Jasper Jacks (ingo Rademacher) might return to the ABC soap but Burton has implied that he has moved on and Rademacher is suing ABC/Disney. Whomever this mystery person is there is still the chance that Holly could have been talking to Victor on the phone. He could be blackmailing Sutton and she will do his bidding while he remains a silent partner in crime.

Some GH fans are hoping Luke Spencer is alive but Tony Geary has said he is done with the soap and living in Amsterdam. Soap fans know to never say never so Luke and or Jason and Jax could return to Port Charles. Another possibility is that Helena Cassadine Constance Towers is alive but there is nothing going on in Port Charles right now to suggest this. Be sure to tune in to General Hospital to find out who Holly is working with and who will be the mystery return.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# General Hospital# Holly Sutton# Victor Cassadine# Port Charles

Comments / 4

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
45609 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

The opening scene for The Andy Griffith Show has a secret that was hidden in plain sight

There is a secret that is not well known regarding the opening scene of The Andy Griffith Show which ran on CBS from 1960-1968. The theme song whistle is engrained in the hearts and minds of loyal fans who have kept the series on the air every year since it ended via syndication, reruns, and streaming services. Little Opie Taylor (Ron Howard) next to his dad Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) as they are about to go fishing brings back memories for many long-time viewers of a day when life was simple.

Read full story
1 comments

Twitter calls out Megyn Kelly as racist for attacking Meghan Markle for calling Prince Harry her husband

Twitter defends Meghan Markle calling Prince Harry her husband. Twitter has come to the rescue of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who recently endured another scathing attack from Megyn Kelly. In her latest rant, Kelly expressed her ire over the fact that Markle calls Prince Harry her husband and said she had "bagged a gorilla.". Of all the things that have been said since Meghan and Harry married this is one of the most bizarre.

Read full story
52 comments

Unhealthy Soul food holiday meals originated during slavery

It's the holiday season and on Thanksgiving and Christmas, many African Americans prepare what they call soul food meals. This diet originated during American slavery and it was not because anyone was celebrating. Slaves had to eat whatever they could in order to survive and this is how many dishes that are eaten today came about. They basically ate the leftover undesirable parts of the food that the slave owners did not desire.

Read full story
1 comments

Exercise and Sunlight can help your body adjust to Daylight Savings time

At 2:00 am Sunday, November 5 Daylight Savings Time begins and there will be an extra hour of light each evening and one hour more of darkness in the morning. If you believe "falling back" and gaining an extra hour of sleep is beneficial experts say it can actually harm our bodies. Limiting caffeine and alcohol before bedtime is recommended to help with the adjustment and getting sunlight and exercise are also ways to assist your body clock.

Read full story

General Hospital Spoilers tease several mystery encounters in Port Charles next week

Sometimes soap spoilers are detailed in predictions of what is to come and on other occasions they tease possibilities without giving anything away. Spoiler alerts for General Hospital offer several teasers for the coming week so fans will have quite a few mysteries to try to solve until the truth is revealed.

Read full story
2 comments

Amanda will catch Devon kissing Abby on The Young and the Restless

Abby Devon and Dominic bond as a familyCBS Y&R screenshot. Monday on The Young and the Restless Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) has a heart-to-heart talk with Devon Hamilton ( Bryton James) as they spend time with Dominic Chancellor ( last River and Rain Ware). Dom initially looked white and now has grown and has darker skin and curlier hair. Y&R has not said they have replaced the young siblings and the boy does look like the Ware child in the right of the next photo but there is a chance this is a recast.

Read full story
14 comments

Harrison's love for his Gigi may be Diane's saving grace on The Young and the Restless but could end the Skyle marriage

Monday on The Young and the Restless Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters) is hanging by a thread and uncertain of what her future will be. She is watching her grandson Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez) when she notices he has a high fever. She calls Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier), and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) who all rush to the Abbott mansion.

Read full story
13 comments
Roanoke, VA

The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund Center

Junior League Stocked Market returnsWSLS 10 Screenshot. It's that most wonderful time of year again which is the beginning of the holiday shopping season. The annual Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) Stocked Market fundraiser is returning to the Star City and will be held at the Berglund Center on November 11th-13th, 2022. There will be over 100 different vendors from around the country including a Homegrown Market and the Stocked Market Facebook page will have updates.

Read full story

Do Abby and Devon stand a chance on The Young and the Restless?

Devon and Abby are close because they share history. Previews for next week on The Young and the Restless show Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) kissing. This has been building up ever since Devon offered to donate his sperm so Abby and Chance could have a baby. Devon was boding with Abby and went through the entire pregnancy by her side when Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) was missing.

Read full story
2 comments
Roanoke, VA

Live music Saturday night in Downtown Roanoke

Downtown Roanoke after darkDowntown Roanoke screenshot. If you need something to do on Saturday night November 5 there will be plenty of choices for live music in Downtown Roanoke. the following is a list of upcoming live music events and you can click on the links for additional information and prices if the event is not free.

Read full story

Diane Miller seems to be smitten with Robert Scorpio on General Hospital

When Diane Miller, (Carolyn Hennessy) was hospitalized after being attacked by the hook killer on fans noticed the banter between the lawyer and DA Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) seemed a bit intimate. On Thursday as Robert spoke about Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) Miller seemed to almost be in tears as she wished him well. Viewers are wondering if Diane is falling for Robert and if he might eventually reciprocate her feelings.

Read full story
6 comments

General Hospital revives an unpopular trend

On Thursday's episode of General Hospital a trend that was popular in Hollywood but not with soap viewers was resurrected. Around 2015 performers and those in the audience of various music awards shows began wearing red, black, white, or a combination of or all three colors in their style of dress. This also showed up on The Young and the Restless in Genoa City as well as in Port Charles.

Read full story
9 comments

Enjoy Ice Bumper Cars at the Berglund Center on Sunday November 6

On Sunday, November 6 you can enjoy Ice Bumper Cars from noon until 4:00 pm at the Berglund Center located at 710 Williamson Road NE across from Mcdonald's and the main Post Office. This fun activity is sure to put you in the mood for the holidays and is something teens and school-age children can do during the holidays if the hours are available.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big way

The Drumstick Dash is a 5K run and family walk that takes place every Thanksgiving morning at 9:00 am in downtown Roanoke. Participants come from around the country to "move their feet so others can eat." The DASH benefits the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s dining services that provide meals for the residents the Mission serves on a daily basis 365 days a week.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star City

On Friday, November 4 there will be a number of opportunities for Star City residents to enjoy themselves from morning until evening. Everything takes place in the vicinity of downtown, and you can obtain more information about each event by clicking on the accompanying links.

Read full story

The Bold and the Beautiful fashion show was a bust in the opinion of two young critics

Hope for the futureCBS B&B screenshot Michael Fairman TV. My granddaughter is 10 and her brother is 11 and they were with me as I watched The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday. I shook my head in disbelief at what I consider to have been ugly styles and colors for the models and both grandchildren said the clothing during the Hope for the Futurefashion show were ugly and I agree. There were no bright colors because the models were all wearing black or silver except one who wore a red dress and my grandchildren asked why the audience was clapping for such hideous clothing.

Read full story
33 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"

"N Trout" is the name given to one of the three women who says she was raped by That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson said herfirst encounter with the actor was a “predatory” stare, where he demanded her phone number and "Immediately began issuing forceful commands – then repeatedly pushed through her clear boundaries in an encounter at his Los Angeles home that escalated to rape.

Read full story
5 comments

General Hospital Spoilers: Victor may be blackmailing Holly by holding Ethan hostage

Ethan Lovett might be on his way back to Port Charles. General Hospital fans were stunned but not surprised on Wednesday when Holy Sutton (Emma Samms) made a mysterious phone call. She told the person on the other end that Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) was trying to get Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) of jail and ended the call by saying she was obeying instructions. Holly has tried to derail Robert on several occasions first by placing his phone on silent and later telling him to just stop trying to help Anna. General Hospital viewers also thought her slapping Victor Cassadine 9Charles Shaughnessy) seemed somehow fake.

Read full story
5 comments

The Young and the Restless Speculation: Nate saves Chancellor-Winters from a Tucker takeover

Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are suggesting an interesting possibility for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless. CDL teases that Nate could get back into Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) good graces by revealing that Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) is working for Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now that Nate is working for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) his focus should be on doing a great job as the CEO of Newman Media and he really would not have a reason to chat with Audra.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy