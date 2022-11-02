The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Fireworks expected during the Hope for the Future fashion show

Thomas and Hope CBS B&B screenshot

Is Hope falling for Thomas?

Lately on The Bold and the Beautiful Hope Spencer has not been behaving like a married woman. She has been letting her guard down around Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and even gave him a big hug on Wednesday. Unknown to the couple Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was lurking in the shadows after telling his wife that he could not be there to support her.

The Hope for the Future fashion show will have some unexpected twists and turns and Liam may find even more things to his disliking. If the fashions area hit then Thomas and Hoe will be taking bows together which will infuriate her spouse and her mom Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Liam's mutual distrust of Thomas may push the two of them together since Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) refuses to give Brooke the time of day.

Will Liam cause chaos during the fashion show?

Steffy Finn (Jackie Wood) is concerned about her brother's interest in Hope growing again and wonders if Liam is aware of the new bond between Thomas and Hope. She might decide to say something to Liam that will set him off. There is Forrester/Logan tension because Ridge went back to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Hope disagrees with Steffy and Thomas that this is for the best. All of this backstage drama will surely lead to some problems on Thursday ad Friday as the fashion show continues.

Will Lia be discovered spying on Thomas and Hope and will he cause a disruption? Spoilers say the Hope for the Future line will be a big success and as Hope gives a speech Thomas will feel even closer to her. Be sure to tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out what drama will take place during the fashion show.