Freeform offers Christ centered programming during its 25 Days of Christmas

The Little Drummer Boy IMDb screenshot

Keeping Christ in Christmas

Christmas television programming becomes more secular with each passing year which is disturbing to those who desire to reflect upon the birth of Christ. As a result of Covid, many churches no longer have nativity pageants and school children must say they are on winter break and cannot sing traditional Bible-based carols. This year Freeform will offer a movie and three animated specials during its 25 days of Christmas that are centered on or mention the birth of Christ.

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day but His early followers chose December 25 as a day to celebrate His birth and detract from the Winter Solstice festivals. Some Christians refuse to observe Christmas because of the pagan origin but for believers who enjoy this season where the additional emphasis is placed on the virgin birth, it's a faith boost to see Him acknowledged.

The Star Wiki screenshot

Holiday programs that acknowledge Jesus

The following is a list of the Freeform programming that Christians might enjoy this season. While none of them reenact the Nativity these programs do consider who believers say is "The reason for the season." You can view the entire 25-day program schedule by clicking here.

The Preacher's Wife (1996) airs on Friday, December 2 at 7:00 am.

The Star (2017) airs on Friday, December 2 at 11:00 pm, Saturday, December 3 at 10:30, Thursday, December 22 at 4:30 pm, and at 12:00 am, Friday, December 23.

The Little Drummer Boy (1968) Friday, December 2 at 1:30 am, Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 am, Tuesday, December 13 at 8:30 am, Friday, December 16 at 9:00 am, and Saturday, December 17 at 7:00 am.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town ( 1970) Saturday, December 3, 10:50 pm. December 4 at 4:00 pm and December 22 at 6:30 pm.

Santa Claus is coming to Town IMDb screenshot

Get in the holiday spirit

Mickey's Christmas Carol, A Mr. Magoo Christmas, and Disney's Christmas Carol are also on Freeform and each stays true to Charles Dicken's classic when Bob Crochet says Tiny Tim mentioned in church "He" (Jesus) who healed the lame and the blind. There is also a heartwarming church scene in Home Alone. These are only a few ways that those who enjoy the faith-based/religious aspects of the Christmas season can enhance their holiday.