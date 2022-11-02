Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit

Pastor William Maxwell Maxwell campaign screenshot

Virginia pastor may be facing charges

William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.

The IRS code "prohibits tax-exempt organizations such as churches, religious organizations and charitable organizations “from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.” The Internal Revenue Code identifies “contributions to political campaign funds or public statements of position (verbal or written) made on behalf of the organization in favor of or opposition to any candidate for public office” as a violation of federal law."

New Beech Grove Baptist Church could lose tax-exempt status

A woman by the name of Sharon Richardson was so disturbed by what she heard from Maxwell that she reported him to the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Voter Registrar’s Office and the Daily Press. The Daily Press obtained an email dated Oct. 17 sent to Richardson from Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn. It described the content of the video as “very disturbing.” He assured her that “this matter is under investigation and is being taken very seriously.”

What may be even more disturbing is that only one person who listened to William Maxwell had the courage to report that he was breaking the law. According to Pew Research, the rules regarding politics from the pulpit have been in place since 1954. Even so, some pastors continue to promote their political views believing they have the right to say whatever they desire because in their eyes it is "my church" and or "my pulpit." Now depending on the outcome, New Beech Grove Baptist Church may be in danger of losing its tax-exempt status tax-exempt status.