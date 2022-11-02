Megan Kelly doesn't want Meghan Markle to refer to Prince Harry as her husband

Megan Kelly continues to express indifference toward Meghan Markole Toronto Sun screenshot

Megan Kelly continues to vilify Meghan Markle

It is traditional that when a man and woman marry they become a husband and wife. It is normal for women to refer to their spouses as "my husband." Megan Kelly, however, feels differently when it comes to Meghan Markle. Kelly continues to express her indifference to the Duchess of Sussex and this time she is angry because Meghan refers to Prince Harry as "my husband." Kelly seems to be grasping at straws and nitpicking because millions of women around the world refer to their spouse as their husband.

The question now becomes what would Kelly deem appropriate for the Duchess. If she has a problem with "husband" then surely Kelly would blow a gasket if Markle referred to her spouse as "the Prince or the Duke." Perhaps in Meghan's world, the son of King Charles II should just be called "Harry."

Kelly's comments are similar to those who were angry that Prince Harry and Meghan Marle were holding hands while in England for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. I was married for 40 years until my spouse [passed away. We continued to hold hands and I called him my husband because he was. Perhaps I am old and out f touch but I do not understand what is wrong with two people in love holding hands or calling each other by their legal moniker.

Hating without a just cause

Is it possible that Kelly and others are furious because the Duke and Duchess continue to show they are in love? Are the haters angry because they cannot find any signs that the marriage is not working and are grasping at straws? What possible reason would anyone have for begrudging a couple for holding hands or a wife for saying the man she married is her husband? Kelly has referred to the Duchess as a B-list actress

According to Queerty Kelly is both racist and rapey" in her unprovoked attacks on Prince Harry's wife. Megan Kelly has been on the attack against Meghan Markle ever since the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and has not let up one bit. Slamming the Duchess in her every Sirius XM broadcast will eventually become old and viewers will tire of the rants. Instead of Meghan being seen in a negative light Kelly may come across as being petty and lose her audience.