The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily explodes over Billy and Chelsea

Lily and Billy might be over Soaps.com Y&R screenshot

Lily is becoming frustrated with Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that the triangle with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson ) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) will be explosive during November sweeps. Fans know that Lily has been aggravated with her boyfriend in recent weeks because of the decisions he has been making. Those who have watched Y&R over the decades know that this is just Billy's way.

When he was married to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) he walked away from Jabot Cosmetics ad claimed to have a consulting job that he was working remotely. He became the gum-chewing Billy who was dealing with dissociative disorder and Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) had to rescue him from himself. He also began a close friendship with Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) that Vicki thought was inappropriate.

Chelsea might need Billy

Jill Abbott Atkinson (Jess Walton) later set up Chancellor Media now Chancellor Winters and hired Lily and Billy to work together. Jill was hoping her son would settle down and believed Lily was good for him and would keep an eye on him. Within the past few months, he has gotten on his girlfriend's nerves by hiring Chelsea for his podcast and seeming more interested in his personal project that the position his mother entrusted him with. He later shared that Chelsea had kissed him.

Now Billy is walking away from Chancellor Winters at a critical time and leaving Lily exasperated by his behavior. He also rescued Chelsea from taking her own life and has not yet filled Lily in on the truth. Billy feels he is Chelsea's protector but Lily might tell him to let Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and other professionals do their jobs without his interference

Lily has also been frustrated with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) who has been in her ear bad-mouthing Billy and trying to find out what is going on with Chelsea. Lily snapped at Adam and said if she knew anything she would not tell him. She has also been short-tempered and condescending with Billy so spoilers are teasing that this might be the end of the couple.

Daniel could be a game changer

Billy was there when Chelsea needed someone the most and he will probably desire to see this through. Lily seems like a ticking timebomb and she could explode at any moment. In addition to Billy's drama, Devon might tell her his suspicions that Victoria is the CE0 who was trying to undermine them which will give Lily something else to worry about.

If Billy refuses to take a step back from Chelsea this could be it for Lily. Her former love Daniel Romelatt (Michael Graziader) is returning to Genoa City soon so he might be a good distraction for her. In the meantime, those who watch The Young and the Restless should brace themselves for a showdown between Lily and Billy.