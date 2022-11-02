Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a book

Jerry Falwell Jr Becky Falwell Giancarlo Granda Movie nation screenshot

Giancarlo Granda tells all

In 2020 Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned with a reported 10 million dollar settlement amid several scandals. He and his wife Becky Falwell are still together and seemingly moving on but their former attendant Giancarlo Granda has decided to capitalize on the sex scandal the three were involved in and keep the events fresh in everyone's mind. He says it all began in 2012 when Becky approached him at a Miami pool

Granda has a new Hulu documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty which premiered on Tuesday. He has also written the book Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty, The former pool boy will not get the viewers and the readers that Prince Harry will from his memoir Spare and the Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle but there probably are some who are still interested in the Falwell saga.

Anderson Cooper interviews Giancarlo Granda CNN screenshot

The pool boy gets his 15 minutes of fame

Between Giancarlo, Jerry, and Becky the public already knows the details of what was going on and Granda has not promised any additional revelations. In an interview with CNN he painted himself as a victim who had trouble dating girls his own age because the Falwells were so demanding. was pursued by Becky and encouraged by Jerry who he claims liked to watch.

Rogers Movie Nation reveals that in addition to exposing the Falwell's the documentary explores "Falwell’s endorsement of the profane, obscene, and hilariously Godless Donald Trump." If nothing else Giancarlo Granda is enjoying his 15 minutes of fame as long as it lasts at the expense of one of the evangelicals who supported Donald Trump.