Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30

Illuminights WSLS 10 Screenshot

it's that most wonderful time of year again

WDBJ is reporting that it's time for the brightest attraction of the holidays. Tickets are now on sale for Illuminights which begins on November 19 and will continue until December 30. Those who attend will be able to get into the holiday spirit through a world of 650,000 dazzling lights at Explore Park. Visitors will enjoy the sights and sounds of the season with an addition of 50,000 new lights as they roast marshmallows around a campfire, shop for artisan crafts, and take part in additional family-friendly activities on select nights.

WSLS News 10 describes Illuminights as a family fun event and in 2021 60,000 people walked the trail of lights. Ticket sales began on November 1 and are $17.50 in advance for adults 16 and up and $6.50 in advance for children ages 3-15. Groups of 25 can save $1.00 off tickets. You can obtain detailed information by clicking on the following link.

Directions and volunteering

Explore Park can be accessed at Milepost 115 from the Blue Ridge Parkway North from US 220 at Milepost 121, Blue Ridge Parkway South from VA 24 at Milepost 112 or by the Alternate Entrance at 3900 Rutrough Road. Click here for directions, maps and details. The physical location is 56 Roanoke River Parkway Rd, and the postal address/ alternate entrance is 3900 Rutrough Rd, 24014.