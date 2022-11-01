Prince William and Princess Kate cannot break the cycle of the heir and the spare

The Prince and Princess of Wales want to shield their children

Princess Charlotte Prince Louis Prince George Town and Country screenshot

It’s being reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales desire to break the cycle of the heir and the spare that has affected royal family members for generations. Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry all had to live in the shadow of older siblings who were destined to reign as King or Queen and reminded that they were the "spare" to the heir apparent.

Prince Harry is currently trending because his book "Spare" is due to be released on January 10. The fact that he gave his memoir this title has many royal watchers believing that this has haunted him all of his life. This word means exactly what it says which is that the firstborn child of the King and Queen is the heir to the throne and the second-born child is utilized in an emergency just like a spare tire.

It comes with the territory

Prince William and Kate Middleton are to be commended for wanting to shield their children and give them a normal life. They desire George, Charlotte, and Louis to not be sitting around waiting for their lives to be defined by royal duties. and hope to prevent what has happened to other members of the royal family but truthfully it is out of their hands. The terms heir and spare are engrained in society and after Princess Diana gave birth to William the tabloids began asking when she would produce a spare.

Prince George is the firstborn of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the heir to the throne while his siblings Charlotte and Louis would be looked upon as spares to be used only in the event that for some reason George could not ascend to the throne or had to step down. . Prince Louis will always be the second son and considers the spare in the eyes of the people.

There is no way the Prince and Princess of Wales can "spare" their children and stop the public or the news media from referring to Charlotte and Louis as spares. Try as they might they will not be able to shield their sons and daughter from what comes along with being born into the royal family but kudos to Prince William and Princess Kate for at least trying.