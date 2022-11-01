Dawn Lewis as Dodie My Three Sons screenshot

Dawn Lyn is reportedly fighting for her life

Dawn Lyn who captured television viewers' hearts as Dodie Douglas on My Three Sons (1960-1972) is in a coma after brain surgery for meningitis. Stanley Livingston (Ernie Douglas) and Tina Cole (Katie Douglas) both reported the situation on social media. Livingston said Dawn's vitals and brain waves are good and her doctors are optimistic. Other reports however say the former actress is fighting for her life.

Lyn's real-life brother signer Lief Garret told TMZ that his sister did not want anyone to know about her surgery by stating the following: “My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery. Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently. Please just keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers and respect our family’s privacy. Thank you.”

Dawn Lyn's career

Lyn was born Dawn Lyn Norvik on January on 11, 1963, and was a child actress from age 4 to 15 with her first role as a Native American in the 1967 B-grade western film Cry Blood, Apache. Her father was absent for most of her life so Lyn's career supported her mother and brother until Lief's fame rose above his sister's.

She portrayed Dodie for the final three seasons of My Three Sons and later made appearances on Marcus Welby MD, Adam 12, Gunsmoke, Emergency, Manix, Born Free, and Barnaby Jones. She had movie roles in Walking Tall and Shoot Out. In 1974 she was in the television series Born Free and the cult-classic Devil Times Five.