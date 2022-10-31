Tanisha Harper discusses the challenged of portraying Jordan Ashford

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MPZF_0isWqGtz00
Tanisha HaroerMichael Fairman TV screenshot

Tanisha Harper dishes on Jordan

Tanisha Harper is a former model who was recast in the role of Jordan Ashford on General Hospital in February 2022. She was the third actress to take on the character of the Port Charles Police Commissioner who was originated by Vinessa Antoine. Harper stepped in after Briana Henry left the soap to pursue other ventures.

The actress recently shared with Soap Opera Digest how challenging it was to step into a character who was already established. Fans could tell that early on Harper seemed to be struggling to figure out how to play Jordan but now she is making the role her own. She says she was shocked to get the part and added “Soap operas are such a different world — the speed, the pace, and because I was stepping into a character that was already established, all the backstory with the characters."

Jordan is finding her way

Jordan is trying to navigate her life in the midst of a divorce from Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) whom she still loves as he plans to marry Portia Robinson ( Brooke Kerr). Jordan is aware that Curtis is the biological father of Trinia Robinsons and wonders whether it is her place to tell this truth. She is also dealing with the fact that ADA Jennifer Arden (Jennifer Field) desires to prosecute her good friend AnnaDevane (Finola Hughes) for the alleged murder of Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring).

Tanisha Harper also said the following during her interview: "But now that I’ve been on the show for a while, I’m really starting to understand the character and her relationships with everybody,” she added. “It was very challenging in the beginning because I didn’t feel like I knew who Jordan was. Now that I do, it’s much easier."

Be sure to tune in to General Hospital to find out what happens next with Jordan Ashford. The Trina secret will soon come to light but will Curtis turn to his former spouse or be angry with her? Anna will surely be acquitted but what damage will take place before that happens?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jordan Ashford# Tanisha Harper# General Hospital

Comments / 4

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
45669 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Do Abby and Devon stand a chance on The Young and the Restless?

Devon and Abby are close because they share history. Previews for next week on The Young and the Restless show Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) kissing. This has been building up ever since Devon offered to donate his sperm so Abby and Chance could have a baby. Devon was boding with Abby and went through the entire pregnancy by her side when Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) was missing.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Live music Saturday night in Downtown Roanoke

Downtown Roanoke after darkDowntown Roanoke screenshot. If you need something to do on Saturday night November 5 there will be plenty of choices for live music in Downtown Roanoke. the following is a list of upcoming live music events and you can click on the links for additional information and prices if the event is not free.

Read full story

Diane Miller seems to be smitten with Robert Scorpio on General Hospital

When Diane Miller, (Carolyn Hennessy) was hospitalized after being attacked by the hook killer on fans noticed the banter between the lawyer and DA Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) seemed a bit intimate. On Thursday as Robert spoke about Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) Miller seemed to almost be in tears as she wished him well. Viewers are wondering if Diane is falling for Robert and if he might eventually reciprocate her feelings.

Read full story
6 comments

General Hospital revives an unpopular trend

On Thursday's episode of General Hospital a trend that was popular in Hollywood but not with soap viewers was resurrected. Around 2015 performers and those in the audience of various music awards shows began wearing red, black, white, or a combination of or all three colors in their style of dress. This also showed up on The Young and the Restless in Genoa City as well as in Port Charles.

Read full story
4 comments

Enjoy Ice Bumper Cars at the Berglund Center on Sunday November 6

On Sunday, November 6 you can enjoy Ice Bumper Cars from noon until 4:00 pm at the Berglund Center located at 710 Williamson Road NE across from Mcdonald's and the main Post Office. This fun activity is sure to put you in the mood for the holidays and is something teens and school-age children can do during the holidays if the hours are available.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

There is always something interesting to do in the Roanoke Valley if you know where to look for and weekends especially can be fun. It's typical for the happenings to be in downtown Roanoke or close to it but on November 5 the action is happening in other locations. Following is a list of events taking place on Saturday, November 5 in various locations beginning in the early morning until noon and lasting as long as 6:00 pm. You can obtain additional information by clicking on the links.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big way

The Drumstick Dash is a 5K run and family walk that takes place every Thanksgiving morning at 9:00 am in downtown Roanoke. Participants come from around the country to "move their feet so others can eat." The DASH benefits the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s dining services that provide meals for the residents the Mission serves on a daily basis 365 days a week.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star City

On Friday, November 4 there will be a number of opportunities for Star City residents to enjoy themselves from morning until evening. Everything takes place in the vicinity of downtown, and you can obtain more information about each event by clicking on the accompanying links.

Read full story

The Bold and the Beautiful fashion show was a bust in the opinion of two young critics

Hope for the futureCBS B&B screenshot Michael Fairman TV. My granddaughter is 10 and her brother is 11 and they were with me as I watched The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday. I shook my head in disbelief at what I consider to have been ugly styles and colors for the models and both grandchildren said the clothing during the Hope for the Futurefashion show were ugly and I agree. There were no bright colors because the models were all wearing black or silver except one who wore a red dress and my grandchildren asked why the audience was clapping for such hideous clothing.

Read full story
20 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"

"N Trout" is the name given to one of the three women who says she was raped by That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson said herfirst encounter with the actor was a “predatory” stare, where he demanded her phone number and "Immediately began issuing forceful commands – then repeatedly pushed through her clear boundaries in an encounter at his Los Angeles home that escalated to rape.

Read full story
3 comments

General Hospital Spoilers: Victor may be blackmailing Holly by holding Ethan hostage

Ethan Lovett might be on his way back to Port Charles. General Hospital fans were stunned but not surprised on Wednesday when Holy Sutton (Emma Samms) made a mysterious phone call. She told the person on the other end that Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) was trying to get Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) of jail and ended the call by saying she was obeying instructions. Holly has tried to derail Robert on several occasions first by placing his phone on silent and later telling him to just stop trying to help Anna. General Hospital viewers also thought her slapping Victor Cassadine 9Charles Shaughnessy) seemed somehow fake.

Read full story
3 comments

The Young and the Restless Speculation: Nate saves Chancellor-Winters from a Tucker takeover

Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are suggesting an interesting possibility for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless. CDL teases that Nate could get back into Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) good graces by revealing that Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) is working for Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now that Nate is working for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) his focus should be on doing a great job as the CEO of Newman Media and he really would not have a reason to chat with Audra.

Read full story
6 comments

Kyle and Summer have some tough decisions to make on The Young and the Restless

Kyle and Summer have mama dramaShowbiz Cheatsheet CBS screenshot. Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have just received shocking news about their mothers Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). The couple will now have to make some tough decisions where their moms are concerned. The Young and the Restless is heading into November sweeps so viewers should be prepared for some jaw-dropping moments in Genoa City.

Read full story
15 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Sharon team up and infuriate Adam and Lily

Thursday on The Young and the Restless Billy Abbott ( Jason Patrick) and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) team up to protect Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). They have her checked into a facility and leave her in the care of the professionals but make a grave error in judgment. The duo decides to keep Chelsea's situation a secret and don't even tell Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Conner Newman (Judah Mackey). This is a set up for some fierce conversations between those involved and will lead to secrecy in Genoa City.

Read full story
4 comments
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving Day

The Andy Griffith Christmas episodeCBS screenshot via MeTV. In Southwest Virginia in the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Roanoke Valley The Andy Griffith Show is a hometown favorite. The series originally run was on CBS from 1960-1968 and aired for 30 years in reruns every weekday evening at 5:30 pm on local CBS affiliate WDBJ 7. II recall my grandmother and my mother in law shushing everyone at 5:30 because they desired to watch Andy and Barney in peace. In 2019 local residents were stunned when WDBJ announced that they were removing Andy Griffith and replacing the beloved television show with a news program.

Read full story
1 comments

MeTV will air The Andy Griffith Show Christmas special twice this year

The Andy Griffith Christmas specialVocal media screenshot. The date was December 19, 1960, and it has gone down in history. This is the night The Andy Griffith Show aired its one and only Christmas episode in eight seasons. This program was so endearing to fans that the producers never tried for another one. Will Wright did an excellent job of portraying hardware store owner Ben Weaver who came across as Mayberry's resident Ebeneezer Scrooge. Instead of "humbug", his slogan was "Christmas Bah"!

Read full story

General Hospital Spoilers: Holly reveals she has a silent partner

Holly addresses VictorABC General Hospital screenshot. Tuesday on General Hospital Holly Sutton (Emma Sams) possibly gave fans a clue on what she is really up to. After attempting to get Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) to stop trying to help Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) Sutton made a phone call. She told the person on the other end that she had done as she had been instructed. The most logical choice for who was on the other end of the line would be Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) but Holly may have been talking to someone else.

Read full story
4 comments

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Fireworks expected during the Hope for the Future fashion show

Lately on The Bold and the Beautiful Hope Spencer has not been behaving like a married woman. She has been letting her guard down around Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and even gave him a big hug on Wednesday. Unknown to the couple Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was lurking in the shadows after telling his wife that he could not be there to support her.

Read full story
21 comments

Freeform offers Christ centered programming during its 25 Days of Christmas

Christmas television programming becomes more secular with each passing year which is disturbing to those who desire to reflect upon the birth of Christ. As a result of Covid, many churches no longer have nativity pageants and school children must say they are on winter break and cannot sing traditional Bible-based carols. This year Freeform will offer a movie and three animated specials during its 25 days of Christmas that are centered on or mention the birth of Christ.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit

William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy