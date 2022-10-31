Tanisha Harper discusses the challenged of portraying Jordan Ashford

Tanisha Haroer Michael Fairman TV screenshot

Tanisha Harper dishes on Jordan

Tanisha Harper is a former model who was recast in the role of Jordan Ashford on General Hospital in February 2022. She was the third actress to take on the character of the Port Charles Police Commissioner who was originated by Vinessa Antoine. Harper stepped in after Briana Henry left the soap to pursue other ventures.

The actress recently shared with Soap Opera Digest how challenging it was to step into a character who was already established. Fans could tell that early on Harper seemed to be struggling to figure out how to play Jordan but now she is making the role her own. She says she was shocked to get the part and added “Soap operas are such a different world — the speed, the pace, and because I was stepping into a character that was already established, all the backstory with the characters."

Jordan is finding her way

Jordan is trying to navigate her life in the midst of a divorce from Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) whom she still loves as he plans to marry Portia Robinson ( Brooke Kerr). Jordan is aware that Curtis is the biological father of Trinia Robinsons and wonders whether it is her place to tell this truth. She is also dealing with the fact that ADA Jennifer Arden (Jennifer Field) desires to prosecute her good friend AnnaDevane (Finola Hughes) for the alleged murder of Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring).

Tanisha Harper also said the following during her interview: "But now that I’ve been on the show for a while, I’m really starting to understand the character and her relationships with everybody,” she added. “It was very challenging in the beginning because I didn’t feel like I knew who Jordan was. Now that I do, it’s much easier."

Be sure to tune in to General Hospital to find out what happens next with Jordan Ashford. The Trina secret will soon come to light but will Curtis turn to his former spouse or be angry with her? Anna will surely be acquitted but what damage will take place before that happens?