Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribers

A Charlie Brown Christmas Wallpaper Cave screenshot

Peanuts holiday classics can be streamed free on Apple TV +

For six decades the three Charlie Brown animated televised holiday shows were staples each season. Its the Great Pumpkin Charlies Brown, in October, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in November, and A Charlie Brown Christmas in December. They were on ABC on CBS until 2020. Apple TV+ purchased the rights but local residents in the Roanoke Valley could watch at no cost on Blue Ridge PBS. It was recently announced that the local public television network will not be showing these classics in 2022 but you can still watch them for free.

Apple TV+ will allow nonsubscribers to watch each of the three Peanuts holiday classics free for a brief window of time. From October 29-31 you can view It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. If you own an iPhone you enter your Apple ID and password and gain access. You can watch using the Apple TV app on Roku sticks, iPhones, iPad, Macs, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs, and other devices. You can also watch using a PC in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Its the Great Pumpkin Wiki screenshot

Save the dates

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving can be streamed from November 23 through November 27 and A Charlie Brown Christmas can be seen from December 22 until the 25th. If you decided to purchase an Apple TV + subscription for $6.99 you will have access to all three-holiday classics along with other Peanuts movies and television specials at any time.

Apple is more than likely hoping that by offering these beloved Charlie Brown shows for free that they will gain new subscribers and they probably will. If you are not interested in a subscription please save the dates so you don't miss the Peanuts gang during the holidays.