ADA Jennifer Arden (Jennifer Field) is working for Victor on General Hospital

Jennifer Field portrays ADA Jennifer Arden on General Hospital

ADA Jennifer Arden comes to Port Charles

There is not a lot known about Port Charles Assistant District Attorney A.D.A. Jennifer Arden who first appeared on the ABC Soap opera General Hospital on September 19, 2019, She was initially portrayed by Anna Zielinski but on March 31, 2022, the role was recast with Jennifer Field. If she looks familiar it's because Field previously played Beatrice Jones the prosecuting attorney in 2021 when Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) faked his death.

Field returned to General Hospital and portrayed Arden from July 18 to August 16, 2022. Fans quickly noticed she seemed to be a thorn in the side of Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Anna Devane (Fino0la Hughes) and she was working for Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). She returned on October 21 and now is determined to prosecute Anna for the alleged death of Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring).

Victor could turn on Arden

Arden is overzealous in her desire to see Anna prosecuted and is ignoring everyone saying she is being framed. Victor got rid of two birds with one stone by having Lucy shot and framing Anna. General Hospital fans believe Anna's twin Alex is alive and that Victor rescued her. When the truth comes out will ADA Arden take the fall for Cassadine or will she try to claim innocence and say she was only following the rule of the law?

Spoilers don't say anything about this character in the coming weeks but she is sure to get what's coming to her when Anna, Robert, Mack Scorpio (John J York), and Jordan Ashford (Taneshia Harper) get through with her. Be on the lookout for updates and spoiler alerts related to what will take place during November sweeps on General Hospital.