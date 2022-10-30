Apple TV+ offers all three Charlie Brown holiday classics for free

It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown Wiki screenshot

Good news for Peanuts lovers

Baby boomers grew up watching It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown (1966) in October, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) `in November, and A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) in December. There has been an outcry ever since these beloved specials were removed from the network and public television stations for Apple TV+ but now there is good news.

All of the classic Peanuts content, as well as new original Charlie Brown and the gang series and specials, are available on Apple TV+ with a subscription. If you don’t desire an account and don’t want to pay, Apple will be offering short free windows of time where the three Peanuts holiday specials can be streamed for free. You can access Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app on Macs, Roku sticks, iPhones, iPad, Amazon Fire Stick, smart TVs, and more. You can also watch using a PC in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

It's the Great Pumpkin

Apple TV+ has listened to the voices of the people and this year will offer all three holiday classics free for a limited time. It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown can be viewed from October 28 through October 31. Fans who don't feel right without watching Linus and Lucy waiting for the Great Pumpkin will be in for a treat.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Wiki screenshot

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas

You can enjoy Thanksgiving free with the Peanuts gang in the same manner. The free window of opportunity for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is from November 23 through November 27. And the beloved Peanuts Christmas special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, will be streaming free from December 22 until Christmas Day. This is such delightful news for those who look forward to these animated holiday classics and have missed them the past few years.

Anyone who decides to sign up for Apple TV + will receive a bonus as these three specials can be accessed at anytime during the year. Apple subscribers will also be able to access other Peanuts content like the Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space. enjoy all Apple TV+ original TV shows and movies in the catalog.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Wiki screenshot

How to obtain Apple services

If you purchase an Apple device, Apple TV+ is included free for 3 months. You can obtain the service with a free 7-day trial after which a monthly subscription costs $6.99 per month. For $16.95 a month you can obtain Apple TV+ by purchasing Apple One, which bundles up to five additional Apple services in a single monthly subscription.