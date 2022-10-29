General Hospital spoilers: Esme might escape and the hook attacks another victim

Evil Esme Wiki villains screenshot

Esme continues to cause trouble

Spoilers for General Hospital tease that Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) might outsmart Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columba) and escape from Wyndamere. Viewers have taken note that there have not been any attacks since Nikolas locked Esme in the north tower. This could be a coincidence because now that Heather Webber (Alley Mills) is back GH fans are considering that she might be the killer.

The theory is that Heather is Esme's mom and is knocking off everyone who wronged her. Spoilers say the hook will strike again and if it is while Esme is locked up everyone will know she is innocent. If she escapes and an attack or murder happens this could be a red herring that implicates Esme but she still may not be the killer.

Questions that need answers

Heather is going to be treated by Dr. Hamilton Finn ( Michael Easton) who is an infectious disease doctor so what's her ailment? The killer is placing poison on the end of his hook so could Heather have accidentally poisoned herself? General Hospital fans are hoping that some of their unanswered questions will be taken care of during November sweeps because there are many loose ends.

Is Nickolas really the father of Esme's unborn child and is Heather her mother? Who is the hook killer and what is the real motive? In the beginning, looked as if Sonny Corinthos was the common denominator for the victims but now it looks as if its Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Is Rory Cabrera (Michael Kruse) really a good guy or is he hiding something and possibly working with Esme?

What role if any might Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) be playing in all of this and what will Ava's reaction be to a pregnant Esme? How will her connection to Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) be revealed and if Esme is not the killer will she be prosecuted for what she did to Trina? Keep watching General Hospital to find out the answers that will surely come.