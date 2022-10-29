Relationships on The Young and the Restless take hits during the next two weeks

Nikki and Victor The List screenshot

Nick. Billy and Adam wrestle with feelings

On The Young and the Restless, several relationships will take hits during the next two weeks, new romances may possibly begin and lines will be blurred. Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) and Adam Newman ( Mark Grossman) have been in a battle for the affection of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest this will continue. It's more likely however that things will shift and Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will now have two men seeking to be her knight in shining honor.

Adam will possibly focus on Chelsea once he realizes that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) knew that she was in trouble and pulled her off the ledge. Adam shows up afterward and was left standing looking dumbfounded. If Chelsea checks herself into a facility then Adam will have to care for Conner Newman (Judah Mackey) and he would also be worried about his ex-wife.

Sally and Chloe are collateral damage

Billy will no doubt emphasize that he understands Chelsea and knew she was in trouble when Adam did not. This will probably cause competitive jealousy as Chelsea leans on Billy and pushes Adam away. Sally is so used to Adam hanging around that if he leaves her alone for a while to focus on Conner's mom Sally might feel jealous.

Nick could use the opening to try to reconnect with Sally but she could be focused on wondering if Chaddam is reconnecting. This is a messy situation all around and in the middle of it Sally and (Chloe Mitchell Fisher ( Elizabeth Hendrickson) are out of jobs. Spoilers suggest Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will step in and set his sons straight regarding Sally but he has not even been around for two weeks.

Lily, Amanda, and Abby may make decisions

Lily Winters Christel Khalil) has tried to be understanding of all the various facets of being in a relationship with Billy like his obsession with looking out for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and his kissing Chelsea. Spoilers have been teasing for several weeks that "Blily" is headed for a breakup and his decision to leave Chancellor-Winters along with the Chelsea drama might be what ends things.

Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) has been in Virginia caring for her sick mother and spoilers tease that she and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) will split up when she returns. The rumor mill suggests Devon will reunite with Elena Dawson (Britny Sharpy) because she and Nate Hastings may not be able to get past his attack against Chancellor-Winters. There have also been rumors that Devon and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) might hook up because Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) is always so busy working.

Victoria Audra and Ashley may find love

One possible romance that has not been mentioned is Victoria and Nate who used to date and now will be working together at Newman Enterprises/Newman Media. Spoilers have also suggested that Noah Newman ( Robert Gibson) will give in to his feelings for Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) and break the heart of Ally Nguyen ( Kelsey Wang). Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has conflicted feelings for Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and might find himself defending her against her enemies in Genoa City.

Ashley Abbott's (Eileen Davidson) plan might backfire and she fall in love with Tucker McCall (Trevor Saint-John so there are a lot of possibilities being teased in Genoa City. The only couple not reported as being in trouble is Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor and hopefully, he will soon return to the screen. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless and find out which couples make it and which ones end up torn apart.