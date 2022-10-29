The Young and the Restless issues a warning prior to Monday's episode

The Young and the Restless Y&R CBS screenshot

Chelsea is in a bad way

The Young and the Restless issues a disclaimer prior to Monday's episode because of the subject content. If you don't like spoilers then read no more but continue if you desire to know what takes place. The action continues from Thursday inside Noah Newman's (Rorey Gibson) Club Glam on the roof of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tells Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) that something is wrong with Chelsea Lawson Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) because he saw her run out of the club towards the roof.

Billy finds Chelsea standing on the wall preparing to end her life by jumping. He tries to talk her down but she keeps telling him to stay back. Billy continues talking to her as he inches closer and takes her hand. The camera randomly goes to the street below and viewers can tell it's a huge drop. As Billy continues to talk Chelsea says she has ruined everyone's life and that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) was right in telling her to stay away from Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind).

The scene on the roof gets darker

As Billy speaks gently to her and tells her she is loved Chelsea seems more and more despondent as she shares that Adam believes she needs therapy. Y&R viewers can see the moment she eventually makes her decision on what to do. Chelsea kisses Billy on the cheek and gives him a message for Conner then lunges forward. Billy shouts no as if she jumped but in the next scene he has pulled her back and they both end up on the floor of the roof of the building.

The soap spoiler Soaps.com as well as some fans of The Young and the Restless are expressing disappointment where Chelsea is concerned because they desired to see her become unhinged in a diabolical manner such as seeking revenge or kidnapping her sons. No one wanted to see her spiral out of control because of mental health issues and while some viewers may think Monday's episode is no big deal there are others who may be troubled by the dark turn of events.

Chelsea's future is uncertain

Even though spoilers said she would be saved and viewers did not expect Egan's to be killed off it is still a tense moment when Chelsea lunges and you are not quite certain if she falls or not. Spoilers predict that this situation will draw Billy and and Johnny's birth mom closer which will only infuriate Adam. At the end of Monday's episode, Adam finally makes it out onto the roof and begins questioning Chelsea about what happened. Billy tells him several times to just stop and finally says he will tell Adam all about it later.

As Billy walks Chelsea back inside a bewildered Adam looks over the wall and seems to ponder what ay has just taken place. Prior to coming outside Adam had a conversation with Lily where he lamented Billy spending so much time with Chelsea and trying to be her protector. He even asked if Billy thought he knew Chelsea better than Adam and the situation at hand indicates he does.You can watch Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless in its entirety by clicking here.