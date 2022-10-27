Eric Braeden praises fans for the existence of The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden Wikipedia

Victor has been MIA in Genoa City

Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) has not been seen on The Young and the Restless during the past few weeks but his family members have been holding down the fort. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), (Josh Morrow) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have been representing the family and showing they can hold their own and spoilers say Vicki and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will decide soon on a truce.

Vicki has been in her ice queen mode and making business decisions without her father's approval. She fired Sally Spectra ( Courtney Hope) and Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) which Victor may agree with but she also hired Nate Hastising (Sean Dominic). Nick has been dealing with his feelings for Sally and asked his sister not to terminate her and Nikki told her son to honor his sister's decision. It has been pretty strange to see these three doing their own thing without VIctor advising or criticizing.

Braden is still pretty active on social media and on September 30 the veteran gave an interview to Michael Maloney for TV Insider where he discussed The Young and the Restless turning 50 in March 2023. Braeden spoke about famous actors who had been on the show over the years like Ray Wise (Ian Ward) Dorothy McGuire (Cora Miller), George Kennedy (Albert Miller), and Eric Roberts (Vance Abrams).

Eric Braeden admires The Young and the Restless cast and fans

Braden also said "I saw how disrespected actors in daytime were. I think I have had a little something to do with that culture changing. We should all be very proud of what we do. The feeling of second-class citizenship [daytime actors endure] compared to the rest of the industry…why? Daytime is very hard. It is the hardest medium. You sit around and ‘b.s.’ for hours while the lighting is changed. We have actors on our show whose work makes my mouth drop open."

The actor also said that the fans who watch The Young and the Restless are important. "Without the fans, the audience, we wouldn’t be anywhere. If there’s a raison d’être (reason for being) in what we do, they are it! He added "I enjoy interacting with followers. One sent me a scene where Victor told Nikki that he lost his mind and held a gun on her. It was very touching. Where else do you get to play that"?

Victor is not mentioned in the spoilers for the next two weeks but fans know that Eric Braden has said he is not going to retire. Hopefully, he will return soon because he is needed in Genoa City. Nick, Vicki, and Nick are showing their strength in his absence but there is no one like the great Victor Newman. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless and be on the lookout for updates related to scenes involving the most powerful man in Genoa City. Things just don't seem the same without "the mustache" giving his two cents on every situation.