General Hospital Speculation: Esme is working with Rory who could be her baby daddy

Esme and Rory General Hospital Tea screenshot

Are Esme and Rory connected?

General Hospital spoilers and fans are coming up with all kinds of theories related to the hook killer, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and Rory Cabrera (Michael Kruse). Some question if Esme is really carrying a baby that belongs to Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columba). A DNA test would reveal the truth but as long as she is locked up in the tower nothing can be done. One theory is that the two may be adoptive siblings.

GH viewers might recall that when Esme allegedly saw Rory for the first time there was a sort of awkward moment and it's strange how he took to Trina Robinson (Tabyanna Ali) while she was on trial and stuck to her like glue. Some fans believe Esme and Rory are working together but how would she have met him? She came to Port Charles with Spencer and had been raised abroad. She spent practically every waking moment plotting with Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) but the writers could always work something in to make things fit.

Trina could be in trouble

Spoilers say that Trina will be distracted when she goes out of town with Rory so her mind will probably be on Spencer. He might be sympathetic or he could show his true colors and reveal at least to those watching what his connection to Esme really is. Some spoilers suggest he is the hook and was using a woman's clothing as a disguise so Trina could be in big trouble.

Back with Esme she was so caught up in living the good life that the Cassadine fortune could give her that it seems improbable that she would fall for a rookie police officer but something is definitely off with this story. Fans feel certain that there is something sinister between Ms. Prince and officer Cabrera. General Hospital viewers know that Esme's character will probably not stick around Port Charles long term and Nikolas and Ava Cassadine (Maura west) are not going to raise a baby together so Esme might miscarry.

There are a lot of players in this storyline

Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy ) is moving into Wyndamere so he might find Ms.Prince in the attic and use it as leverage over his nephew. Spencer is already devastated that his father slept with his girlfriend so if she is carrying his half-brother or sister this may be more than he can bare. The General Hospital writers have no doubt already written out what is to happen to finalize this storyline so there is something that will play out where both Rory and Esme are concerned. Fans are hoping all of this will be resolved and that Spencer and Trina will finally be together but there is so much going on that could keep them apart.

Cruse is in Chicago taping episodes of Chicago PD and General Hospital fans are wondering if he might be leaving the ABC soap. Victor, Esme, Trina, Rory, Nikolas, Spencer Ava, and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are all a part of this storyline and soon Laura Collins (Genie Francis ) will return to Port Charles to find her family in peril. There are so many unanswered questions and all viewers can do is watch and wait.

