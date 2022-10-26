Opening windows may be beneficial in fighting germs to prevent colds coronavirus and flu

Open Window Alastair McRobert Unsplash

Crack a window to boost your immune system

News reports have been announcing that we are in the midst of cold and flu season and recommending flu, pneumonia, and Covid vaccines. . This a time of year that wreaks havoc in many ways, including overcrowded hospital emergency rooms, missed time from work and extra money spent on doctors and medications. There are millions of people who annually obtain a flu shot as a preventative measure and the Centers for Disease Control report that during the period from 2009-2016 more than 59 percent of children and a little over 40 percent of adults received the influenza vaccine.

During this season, drug store shelves may be void of certain products because countless numbers of consumers are stocking up on pain medication, decongestants, and antihistamines, There are also people who will be loading up on vitamins, minerals, and probiotics as doctors give the usual reminders to wash hands, stay away from crowds, drink plenty of fluids and get lots of rest. There is one simple thing, however, that can protect against germs and boost the immune system which anyone can do,

This cost-free method came to light when COVID-19 first hit when the virus was spreading in churches, funerals, airplanes, and spaces where people were gathered in large numbers without proper ventilation. The medical community did not promote fresh air for colds and flu until the CDC said it may prevent the coronavirus. Now, opening windows a bit has been shown to be very beneficial in preventing not only Covid but also colds and flu.

Fresh air in and stale air out

Fresh air is one of the tenants of holistic teachings and is even recommended by doctors to relieve stress. When you cannot go out of doors you can open or crack windows and obtain a double benefit. You allow fresh clean air inside of your home and at the same time, stale, germ-filled air is released out of doors. According to Hort Science, people living in developed nations spend up to 90 percent of their time indoors, and indoor air has been shown to be 12 percent more polluted than outdoor air. Opening windows also prevent in-home mold and mildew.

You can open a window wide morning for a few moments or keep a small crack in a window or two at all times, in your home in every season. Keeping your house airtight because of cold weather or when using air conditioning, decreases exposure to healthy microbes and good germs. If you use aerosol sprays and chemical cleaning products, opening a window will remove toxins from the air and prevent illness. Be sure to do this all year round. Drs Anthony FoucI and Sange Gupta shared on CNN that it’s important to have fresh air because Covid thrives in closed-in spaces so also open windows in your place of employment whenever you can if possible to prevent "Sick Building Syndrome." Proper ventilation and circulation of fresh air will decrease sick days and help employees focus better.

Cleanse your lungs

There are individuals who are unable to go out of doors in order to obtain the benefits of fresh air. For these people, a window that is open or even cracked can make a big difference. When fresh air floods a house, it decreases the level of pollution, clears the lungs, boosts brain function, and improves heart health as well as improving the immune system. Opening a window costs nothing except a little effort and will save money that might be spent on the ER, an office visit, missed time from your job, or a hospital stay. You will also save on the cost of over-the-counter medications, and or prescription drugs,

The old adage of an ounce of prevention being better than a pound of cure certainly applies in this situation, If you are having trouble deciding which rooms, to begin with, you might consider the kitchen or bathroom. Opening windows and allowing stale air to exit is even beneficial for people who obtain their oxygen through a cannula tube. These individuals, just like everyone else, will receive fresh oxygen from the air that comes from out of doors. You don't have to be a statistic this cold and flu season because you can make one minor adjustment that will boost your immune system. Make the choice today to bring healthy, fresh air into your home, and reap the multiple benefits. Make sure you crack open your car windows also.