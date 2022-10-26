Ghostly apparition caught on film in Mississippi

Ghostly apparition Coast to Coast am screenshot

Is it real or fake?

iI's that time of year when people begin telling ghost stories or implying that they have seen things going on from the realm of the spirit. When videos and photos emerge people ask the same questions like Is it real, a doctored video or photo , or something altogether different? This is what people are asking now after a woman in Mississippi caught a strange ghostly apparition moving across her property. Click on this link and watch as what appears to be a mist, then orbs materialize into what looks like a female walking.

Photos and videos have been doctored over the decades to give impressions of false information so there are many skeptics but at a glance, this appears to be real. The eerie sight happened last Tuesday when Kimberly Carlisle of the City of Waynesboro says she received a notification that her motion sensor had detected something outside of her home. She shared the footage on social media and admitted that it was scary.

Commenters weigh in on social media

On Facebook skeptics, believers and those who are indifferent have commented. People are saying this is a bad attempt to fool everyone or that the image was inserted into the video. Others say it's a Victorian woman although this took place in Mississippi. There were jabs at Christianity for teaching that we sleep when we die and that all paranormal sitings are demons. Some who commented said it was fog, exhaust from a vehicle, or something left from previous video footage. Only Carlisle knows whether or not the video is real but the world will remain full of skeptics as well as those who truly believe in the paranormal and others who don't care one way or another.