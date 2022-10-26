Ice Queen Victoria disrupts the lives of Chloe, Sally, and Chelsea

Victoria is the Ice Queen Y&R CBS screenshot

The Ice Queen is in rare form

On The Young and the Restless Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is most definitely a chip off the old block when it comes to her take no prisoners attitude. Like her father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) her attitude now seems to be "My way or the highway." Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) has been trying to talk her down from firing Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Billy has attempted to play Devil's advocate when it comes to Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).

Vicki has been in her Ice Queen mode in recent weeks and making decisions in spite of how they affect others. Nick tried to talk her out of her plan with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) to gain a controlling interest in Newman-Winters but she only pulled back after Nate said he confessed to Devon Hamilton (Brighton James) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) what the plan was except he did not say who he was working with.

Victoria will not listen to reason

Nick has also attempted to keep his sister from firing Sally but this week Victoria orders her brother to break the news to not only Sally but Chloe MitchellFisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) as well and both women are now without employment. Nick voiced concerns about his sibling hiring Nate as the new CEO of Newman Media but she is going to do it anyway. Chloe and sally will be stunned as well as devastated to be so abruptly kicked to the curb. In addition to making this move that leaves the two women out in the cold Vicki will also turn her rage on Chelsea.

Johnny Abbott ( Paxton Mishkind ) has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with his birth mother and Victoria says she is not going to push him into a relationship but Chelsea continues to try to insert herself into his life. She told both Johnny and Conner Newman (Judah Mackey) that she wanted them to know each other as brothers and both boys disagreed and said they were cousins. Vicki is losing her patience as she has said that Johnny will decide if and when he wants to get to know Chelsea and spoilers indicate that this week she will put her foot down with her son's birth mom.

Victoria could experience Karma

On Wednesday Johnny will be waiting at the Coffee house with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) for Chelsea who does not show up. Adam goes to her place and finds that she has overslept. Chelsea is clearly close to another breakdown and if Victoria cuts her out of Johnny's life this could push her over the edge. Victoria believes she is all-powerful at this moment and making choices that suit her without considering how others are affected.

Nick will explain to Sally that he tried to talk his sister out f firing her but that she would not listen. Once it's known that Nate is working for Newman Media it won't be difficult for everyone to connect the dots and figure out that Vicki is the CEO who was working with him. Spoilers don't say how long this reign of terror will go on but one thing is certain.

If Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) could put aside their differences and work together to expose Diane then anything is possible in Genoa City. Chloe, Chelsea, and Sally could devise a plan to pay Victoria back for causing them so much pain.