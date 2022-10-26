Blue Ridge, VA

Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfNWg_0imWu6JA00
Blue Ridge PBS offers horror classics on October 31BRPBS screenshot

Blue Ridge PBS offers a classic movie triple treat on October 31

Blue Ridge PBS is telling loyal viewers to get the popcorn ready because they will offer classic movie lovers a triple treat on October 31. If you long for nostalgia, and enjoy thrills and chills, from the old black and white films without the blood and gore that is common today then you are in for some great television. from Classic Cinema.

If you long for movies where creaking doors and shadows give you goosebumps and make your heart race these old-school classics are exactly what the doctor ordered. Beginning at 8:00 pm three fan favorites will run back-to-back uncut and uninterrupted. Baby boomers and their older relatives should have fond memories of watching one, two, or perhaps all three of these movies during childhood or their teenage years. These films are pretty tame by today's standards but you won't have to worry about throwing up or fainting as has happened recently with Terrifier 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwUai_0imWu6JA00
The House on Haunted HillThe Horror Syndicate screenshot

The Housse on Haunted Hill

First, up will be 1959's The House on Haunted Hill starring the master of horror Vincent Prince as eccentric millionaire Fredrick Loren. Along with his 4th wife, Annabelle, (Carol Ohmart) they have invited 5 guests to a "Haunted House" party at their home on the hill.. Anyone who remains in the house for one night will earn ten thousand dollars a total of $50,000 if each of the guests will stay. As the night progresses, all the guests find they are trapped inside the house, unable to leave and dealing with murderers, ghosts, and other terrifying things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3Eer_0imWu6JA00
Little Shop of HorrorsIMDb screenshot

Little Shop of Horrors

Next will be the 1960 cult classic version of Little Shop of Horrors starring Jonathan Haze (Seymour Krelborn) and Jackie Joseph (Audrey Fulquard). Seymour mixes two plants and comes up with a hybrid he names Audrey Jr. only to find the plant desires human flesh. Seymour begins killing people to feed his plant which is ever-growing and cries out often "Feed me, Seymour." Eventually, the plant eats its owner and Seymour's face shows up in the flower petals to the shock of everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49K7Vg_0imWu6JA00
The Wasp WomanIMDb screenshot

The Wasp Woman

The final film of the night will be 1959's The Wasp Woman a "B-movie gem" starring Susan Cabot as Janice Starlin the owner of a glamorous cosmetic firm who experiments on herself and becomes the first test subject in an experiment that is supposed to restore her youthful beauty. The beauty serum contains royal jelly from wasps. As her youth returns people notice that Janice begins to have personality problems and becomes pretty mean. When she cannot continue her injections she turns into a creature that is part woman and part wasp.

Save the date of October 31, don't forget the popcorn, turn out the lights and settle in for a trilogy of good old-fashioned horror films. Blue Ridge PBS offers Classic Cinema every Thursday night at 8 pm & Sundays at 3 pm and Saturdays at 8 pm on SWVA PTV. Kudos to BRPBS for keeping the older folk in mind when it comes to entertainment and if you enjoy this trilogy of classic horror films please consider supporting your local public television station.

