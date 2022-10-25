General Hospital Spoilers:Victor may have hired Cody to retrieve Peter's necklace

Britt and Cody have a mystery to solve ABC General Hospital screenshot

Cody wants Britt's necklace

Things are often not the way they seem on General Hospital but sometimes what viewers see is exactly what they get. Fans have been wondering what Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) is up to ever since he made a splash when he entered Port Charles. He is a friend of Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zampragna) and PCPD head Detective Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be his dad. Cody however seems to harbor some secret and it appears to be connected to Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud).

Cody has a connection with Selina Wu (Lydia Look) and has even played poker in her backroom but there may be someone more sinister who is behind his strange behavior. When Bell parachuted into the Metro Court pool he landed on Britt who was in the water. He then blackmailed Damian Spinelli to set it up so that he and Dr. Westbourne were a match at Society Hook-ups. Cody has been Britts constant companion although their romance has not yet taken off.

Britt might lose her life over Peter's gift

On Tuesday Bell was very nervous when Britt opened the locker and found that Peter August (Wes Ramsey) had left an expensive necklace inside. He was practically salivating when he saw it and wanted her to take it with her. Britt opted to leave the jewels in the hands of the people who own the facility where Peter had the necklace for safekeeping.

General Hospital viewers will recall that when Britt first opened the package her sibling left her and found the key Victor Cassadine was standing nearby and seemed very interested. Peter and Vic were working together so perhaps August stole this jeweled necklace from Victor as some type of leverage. Victor might have paid off some of Cody's gambling debts or done him some other favor and now he owes him.

How will Britt make her exit from Port Charles

Thiebaud is leaving General Hospital in November which is only a week away and nothing has been said about her exit. Britt does not fit the pattern of people who are being attacked by the hook killer, Her Huntington's disease has not been mentioned lately and she is no longer showing any symptoms . For these reasons, it's not likely that she will be the next victim of the hook unless by accident like Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) or suddenly die of the illness.

There is also the fact that Selina Wu (Lydia Look) never divulged the secret she knows about Britt when she was on the run with her dad Ceasar Faison (Anders Hovis) and perhaps now viewers will never find out. Perhaps she could end up murdered over the mysterious necklace that Cody seems desperate to get his hands on it. He might become overzealous and Britt could accidentally die or Victor could order him to kill Dr. Westbourne. The mystery of the necklace will have to be solved in time for whatever causes Britt to leave Port Charles so stay tuned to General Hospital to find out how it all goes down.