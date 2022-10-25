On The Bold and the Beautiful Ridge-Taylor-Bill and Deacon are crossing all kinds of boundaries

Deacon proposes to Brooke CBS B&B screenshot

Chaos reigns on The Bold and the Beautiful

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are wondering what the writers are thinking regarding current events on the show. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is planning a future with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) while still married to Brooke Logan Forrester(Katherine KellyLang) and without being honest with his wife on why he walked away from her.

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) immediately behaved like dogs in heat and went panting after Brooke who is still a married woman. First Bill went to Deacon's place and ordered him to stay away from Brooke by declaring that he is the only man for her. Deacon along Katie and with Hope Logan Spencer (Anika Noelle) went to Brooke's house where he proposed and offered her a ring. Brooke had barely turned down the father of her daughter when Dollar Bill showed up.

Dollar Bill goes back and forth between

Brooke asked him about Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) and Bill declared that Brooke was the only woman for him. As with Deacon Brooke said thanks but no thanks and said Ridge is the only one for her.B&B viewers understand that Lang is a legacy character who has been on the show from day one but do not believe that every man on the CBS soap should be hung up on her.

Ridge, Taylor, Bill, and Deacon are crossing all kinds of boundaries and those who watch The Bold and the Beautiful do not like it. Ridge is cheating on his wife and Taylor committing adultery with a married man. Deacon and Bill are pursuing a married woman and none of them sees their actions as wrong. Brooke who is the most disliked character on the show is actually the only one who is innocent in this convoluted storyline.

Sheila might be triggered to attack Brooke again

Brooke loves he husband who has walked off and not even given her a reason why and is shacking up with his former wife. All Brooke wants to do is find out why Ridge walked away from her and try to put her marriage back together. Deacon is harboring psychopath Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) in his apartment and knows she is crazy enough to kill. He ran after Brooke without thinking about the fact that Sheila hates her and has already tried to ruin her life by getting her drunk. Sheila shot Steffy so she wuld not hesitate to try to kill the woman she hates more than anyone.

Sheila imagines herself in love with Deacon and has warned him she has a jealous streak yet he would put Brooke in harm's way and risk Sheila's wrath on them both. Its not clear what Deacon though would happen if Brooke had accepted his proposal but Sheila is not going away without a fight or taking Sharoe along with her. The one issue that is really troubling B&B fans is that Ridge left Brooke for Taylor based on a lie.

The truth that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) set Brooke up will eventually come to light so viewers wh know the truth do not desire to watch a lot of false starts. They know it will all crumble when what Thomas did comes to light and fans don't desire to watch it play out.. The fans are speaking loud and clear that they do not like the current storylines with everything tracing back to Brooke. The Bolod and the Beautiful writers are not listening to those who watch the soap and who knows if they ever will.