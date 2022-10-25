Courtney Hope reflects upon her breakup with Chad Duell on what would have been their first wedding anniversary

Chad Duell and Courtney Hope wedding day Soapsin Deppth screenshot via Instagram

Courtney Hope remembers her wedding day

“One year ago, I was getting ready for what I thought would be one of the biggest dreams come true of my life. Little did I know,” “it was the beginning of the end.” These were the words of Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra B&B and Y&R) who married Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos GH) on October 23, 2021. Somewhere between Christmas and New Year General Hospital fans began posting in Facebook groups that the couple must have split because both had taken down each other's photo's on social media and it was true.

After dating for five years and living together for two the couple was married only two months before splitting. Duell addressed the issue in January by saying the couple was never really married but gave no details of why they broke up and Hope has not mentioned the situation at all until now. She did state at one point "I’ve lived the life of a phoenix this last year, and it was far less majestic than I had previously believed it to be,” “It was painful. It was infuriating. It was powerful. It was enlightening. It was cathartic. It was grounding, and it was my greatest teacher.”

Neither Hope nor Duell has given details of why they split

Hope shared photos of her wedding to Duell on Instagram and said the five years they were together were her happiest but she did not share the reason they did not make it as husband and wife. She did state "Though I’m still picking up pieces, where I’m at greatly surpasses anywhere I’ve ever been before. This is my story, this is my one-year celebration, and though it may not be like the rest or what I imagined, I’m at peace with it and I’m thankful for where I’m headed next.”

Fans have been divided on the issue with some saying Duell and Hope's privacy needs to be respected while others believe that as public figures they owe it to their followers to share details. There have been many articles stating that one or the other opened up about why they broke up but no details were ever shared. Even Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos General Hospital) could not pry any details from his co-star and only got Chad to say this: “All I’ll say is she’s an amazing person, she’s an amazing woman, she’s an amazing dog mom.”

The future is uncertain for Duell and Hope's characters

Duell never explained why he said that he and Hope were not really married and she has not commented on his words. Both actors are in front burner storylines on their respective soaps as Michael is trying to take down Sonny on General Hospital and Sally is about to lose her job on The Young and the Restless. Michael will soon encounter drama when he finds out that his significant other Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has leukemia and it turns out that the woman he hates Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is her birth mother.

Sally will be without a job and torn between brothers Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and has no idea where her future is headed. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless and General Hospital to find out what happens next for Sally and Michael and how their respective situations work out. Best of luck to Courtney Hope and Chad Duell wherever the future takes them separately or perhaps one day brings them back together. Be on the lookout for spoilers and breaking news about these popular soap vets as well as their characters.