Jack comes clean to Ashley as Tucker threatens Diane on The Young and the Restless

Tucker is furious with Diane Y&R CBS screenshot

Diane's world is crumbling

Tuesday on The Young and the Restless Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) finds herself in a position that she has been dreading. She had bared her soul to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and now reveals to Tucker McCall (Trevor Saint-John) that she told Jack all the details about their dealings in LA. Tucker is furious and threatened Diane that if her admission affects his chances with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) she would regret it.

McCall is so angry he crushes the straw in his cup of coffee and viewers get to see how ruthless he really is. Diane tried to explain how important it was to come clean and get all of this off her chest and said she did not want anything to get in the way of her relationship with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Tucker does not care and is only interested in what will happen if Ashley finds out.

Jack is conflicted

Meanwhile, Jack was divulging everything Daine said to Ashley who became very angry. Jack admitted the situation was complicated and that Ashley, Nikki Newman (Melody Scott Thomas), and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) were right all along. At that same time, Nikki and Phyllis are talking and anticipating that whatever happened between Jack and Diane earlier in the office will lead to her downfall. Jack is trying to be fair to Diane and says everything she did was in order to survive. His anger is at Tucker for trying to use Kyle's mother to gain information on his sister but Ashley is angry that Diane withheld all of this information from them.

Ashley decides she needs to know more information and calls Tucker to meet her. Once they are together he tells her he is an open book and asks what she wants. Ashley says she wants him to start at the beginning and go slow and tell her everything about his relationship with Diane. The Young and the Restless spoilers don't say when Kyle will find out about this mother and McCall but do suggest that his fury might be directed at Tucker for taking advantage of his mother's unfortunate situation.

Devon and Kyle are victims

Will McCall report what he knows to the authorities and have Diane arrested or will Kyle and Jack keep him in line? Nikki, Ashley, and Phyllis would love nothing more than to see Diane pay for her crimes and be out of their lives but will they risk hurting Kyle to make it happen? Will Decon Hamilton (Bryton James ) find out what his dad has been up to and will it affect how he feels about Tucker? Both Kyle and Devon are dealing with a parent who recently returned to Genoa City and who most p people in town don't care for. This situation continues to evolve and more people are now in positions to be affected by Tucker and Diane's actions. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless to find out what happens next.