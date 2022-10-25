Could Jack Wagoner be on his way back to General Hospital?

Jack Wagoner and Kristina Wagoner Twitter screenshot

Is Frisco the mystery return?

Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) opened up a can of worms when he recently said a veteran actor would be back on General Hospital to wrap up Holly Sutton's (Emma Samms) storyline. There has been a lot of speculation of who the myserycharacter will be and I would like to add Jack Wagoner (Frisco Jones ) as a possibility. During the 1980s Frisco and Felicia (Kristina Wagoner) were close with Robert and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and also later with Robert and Holly as well as Anna and Duke Lavery ( Ian Buchannan).

These characters worked together with the WSB and became great friends. Holly and Frisco both are currently with the agency but Ms. Sutton was imprisoned in 2020 in what was believed to be the Cassadine compound. and has not been able to work for two years but Frisco is presumably still an active agent. TV soap spoilers suggested in April that Wagoner was open to returning to General Hospital and his character might soon return to Port Charles but nothing more was said about the issue.

Frisco wins through the process of elimination

Duke Lavery, (Ian Buchannan) Luke Spencer,(Anthony Geary) and Sean Donnelly (John Reilly) who were part of the group of Anna and Robert's close friends have all died so although a Frisco return is speculation at this point he is the obcious choice through the process of elimination. Now that Holly is back on General Hospital all of the gang that is still living except Frisco are in Port Charles. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Jasper Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) fans would love to see them back but Burton has moved on with Days of Our Lives :Beyond Salem and Rademacher has a lawsuit against ABC/Disney.

The Wagoners (Jack and Kristina) were married and now are divorced but remain close and have worked together in the series When Calls the Heart. During the summer the couple endured the heartbreaking death of their son Harrison who according to Jack was unable to overcome his inability to beat addiction and the couple remain close as a family with son Peter and Jacks daughter Kerry Wagoner from a previous relationship.

Jack returned to General Hospital in 2013 during the Nurses Ball when Felica chose Mac Scorpio (John J York) over Frisco. At that time the couple were going through some difficulties after the divorce and were not sure they could work together but they did well and later proved how professional they are by having love scenes on When Calls the Heart.

Holly's storyline may be wrapped up soon

The only other veteran actor that fans would expect to return would be Jane Elliott (Tracy Quartermaine) but she has been returning to General Hospital during the holidays for the past three years on a regular basis and she would not have a reason to be involved with Holly. Be on the lookout for updates related to who the return veteran will be. Samms will only be on the soap short term due to health issues from Long-covid.

Rogers discussing what is to come may suggest the scenes have already been taped because General Hospital tapes abut 4-6 weeks in advance. Since Holly is on screen now this means she taped those episode in September. Based on the past and if the soap stays true to form everything should come to a head during November sweeps. If Jack Wagoner is the person who was involved with Holly and he returns to Port Charles fans truly would witness an onscree reunion from the glory days so stay tuned.