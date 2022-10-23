The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally, Kyle, and Chloe receive troubling news

Sally and Chloe lose their jobs Soap Hub screenshot

Victoria makes life difficult for Sally and Chloe

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that three Genoa City residents will be on the receiving end of shocking news during the next two weeks. Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will all be blown away by what comes their way and their lives will be altered. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is in her Ice Princess mode and making some quick decisions.

She has told Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) that she wants to fire Sally and give her job to Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). Nick asked her to wait before making a decision but a preview for next week as well as spoilers say that Nicholas will give Sally the bad news that Vicki has decided to fire not only her but Chloe as well. Nothing has been said about who Chloe will be replaced with but Victoria's wheels are always turning. Nick will argue with his sister that Nate does not have any more experience than Saly and Vicky will say his education makes a difference.

Victoria is in her ice princess mode

Spoilers also indicate that Vicki will bury the hatchet with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) so she might be up to something where her brother is concerned as well. The Ice Princess still wants to go after Hamilton-Winters from another direction and will no doubt involve Nate in her plans. Sally will be stunned and Chloe will be blindsided by this move. There does not seem to be anything on the horizon at this current time for the two ex-Newman Media employees so they will be out of work for a season.

Sally has been confused about her feelings for Nick and Adam and now a job loss will complicate things. Chloe has basically been warning Sally away from Adam while badmouthing him and this is getting old. The Young and the Restless viewers have been saying for a while that Chloe needs a storyline that does not revolve around her hatred for Adam and perhaps now she might get one.

Kyle will find out Diane's secret Soap Hub screenshot

Kyle will be hurt by Diane's admission but may support his mom

Last week Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) told Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) about her past in LA and how Jeremy Stark ( James Hyde) used her as a rule to launder money and that Tucker McCall (Trevor Saint-John) is holding it over her head. Spoilers suggest that eventually Diane will come clean to Kyle and this will break his heart. He has been suspicious that his mother was holding something back and when he finds out what it is and why he will be furious.

When Kyles learns the truth about his mother he will be disappointed and might be angry at least at first. He might tell Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) who could spill the news to her mother which really would cause problems. Kyle could also decide to keep his mom's secret to protect her from being arrested. Spoilers tease that Kyle may have sympathy for Diane and go after Tucker and things could get physical.

If Diane tells Kyle the truth it will remove the leverage that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Phyllis Newman (Michelle Stafford), and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) are trying to gain over her. Diane should tell her son that these three frenemies want to shame her and run her out of town and perhaps he will stop them in their tracks. Be sure to tune in to The Young and the Restless during the next two weeks to find out how Chloe, Kyle, and Sally deal with the shocking news that is coming their way.