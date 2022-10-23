General Hospital's Kathleen Gati returns to her roots

Kathlene Gati is a natural blonde Twitter screenshot

Kathlene Gati goes natural

General Hospital fans have known Kathleen Gati (Liesl Obrecht) as a beautiful dark brunette or a raven-haired vixen. There have been older photos of her in her younger days where her hair was lighter an fans may have assumed she died it. The actress recently revealed that she has returned to her natural hair color which actually is blonde. While many women, especially actresses lighten their tresses Gati says she is a natural blonde and has decided to go back to her roots. The new hue should be noticed when Obrecht is next on the screen.

Gati as Obrecht

Fans of Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and Liesl have been disappointed that the duo has not had many scenes together recently. The duo may need to lean on one another depending on what takes place that leads Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) away from Port Charles. Selina Wu (Lydia Look) knows some secret about what Britt was doing while on the run with Ceasar Faison (Andre Hovas) so perhaps this might come to light and Dr. Westbourne ends up incarcerated.

Britt and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) are going to find the lockbox that Peter August ( Wed Ramsey) left behind so this might cause some trouble. General Hospital fans are hoping that Britt does not succumb to Huntington's disease because if she dies Obrecht will be devastated. Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) who was like a son to Liesl was murdered and her only son Nathan West ( Ryan Paevey) was shot and killed by Faison.

Kathlene Gati ABC General Hospital screenshot

General Hospital fans approve of Gati's new look

Gati has been complimented by her social media followers which is a change from what happened to other GH actresses. Thiebaud was criticized for wearing bangs and Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall) was attacked for posting a photo online when she had not combed her hair or put on makeup. Tabyana Ali's (Trina Robinson) braids were mistaken for dreads and some fans said they did not like the look. The actress is popular and responds warmly on Twitter when fans reach out to her.

Spoilers don't mention Obrecht in upcoming General Hospital episodes but fans will be looking for Kathlene Gati and her new blond look when she returns and perhaps Scott might complement his Schnitzel” and Obrecht will call him her "Liepchen". Be on the lookout for spoilers and updates that reveal what Liesl will be up to next.