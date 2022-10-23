General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqUQj_0ijB5lUi00
Heather Webber with Liz WebberIMDb screenshot

Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My"

General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.

No one else has been murdered since Esme has been locked in the tower at Wyndamere but would she have put her baby at risk by putting poison on the hook before striking her victims? It would make sense for Esme to have two psycho parents and it would be just like Heather to escape Ferncliff and start attacking people. A past hook-up between Ryan and Heather could be more easily explained than having Felcia not recall she gave birth.

In February 2021 General Hospital Blog pointed out that a guard read Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) a letter from his biggest fan that was signed Heather W. It was suggested at that time that Heather might be making her way back to Port Charles and perhaps she has been saved for such a time as this. Heather being Esme's mom would explain why Ms. Prince was given up for adoption as Ryan could have taken the baby because Heather was locked away.

Heather is always getting in and out of Ferncliff

Heather has snuck in and out of Ferncliff before and gotten into trouble so it's possible that she could be roaming the streets of Port Charles again undetected. At some point, General Hospital will have to offer a plausible explanation for who Esme's mother is, and now that Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) might be Mac Scorpio's (John J York) son spoilers don't think Felicia Scorpio ( Kristina Wagoner) is Esme's mom.

There is always the possibility that this is a smoke screen and Mac might turn out not to be Cody's dad and Felicia could have given birth to the wicked one but no one thinks so at this point. General Hospital could always rewrite history and have Ryan and Heather involved with each other but again this is only speculation and at this point, it makes about as much sense as anything else.

Robin Mattson's character was in Port Charles from 1980–1983, in 2004, and from 2012–2016. There is no indication that she has had any roles since leaving the ABC soap but fans are always intrigued when she shows up. Perhaps she will stop by Kelly's and ask Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) to fix her favorite BLT. General Hospital fans will need an explanation for Esme's mom that makes sense and at least could fit into past Port Chuck history and Heather would do nicely so stay tuned to find out how this turns out and who ends up being the hook killer as well as Esme's mother.

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
44706 followers

