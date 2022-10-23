Tristan Rogers drops a major hint about a "veteran" General Hospital character involved with Holly's kidnapping

Tristan Rogers teases a GH mystery Soaps in Depth screenshot

Tristan Rogers teases General Hospital fans

Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) on General Hospital recently gave an interview with Soap Opera Digest that was excerpted in Soaps in Depth where he dropped a major hint about the future of Port Charles. Rogers was away from the ABC soap for a period of time and he was vocal about veteran actors not getting enough screen time. He shared with SOD that a major "veteran" character was going to be behind what happened to Holly Sutton (Emma Samms).

“And I think one of the things in this story that the public is really going to relish is the fact that it is all veterans, all familiar faces.” is what Rogers said so fans will now be trying to figure out who this person could be.

Emma Samms is back on General Hospital temporarily

Samms was last seen in 2020 and was not able to continue with her storyline because she ended up with Covid-19. She later shared that she was dealing with Long-Covid which is why there was still no resolution to Holly's plight after two years. Rogers said he spoke to General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini and suggested they find a way to work with Samms so fans could have closure where Holly is concerned.

The actress is back on General Hospital but only for a limited amount of time as long-covid symptoms continue to plague her. Samms says she has trouble breathing and cannot walk very far without getting tired. She cannot stand for long periods of time and spends much of her day lying down. Fans were saddened to hear how this illness has affected her but are happy to see her back on screen.

Solving the mystery

General Hospital fans have assumed Victor Cassadine was behind Holly's kidnapping but his current portrayer Charles Shaughnessy is not a GH veteran. GH fans continue to say they want to see Anthony Geary (Luke Spencer) return but in 2013 the soap vet said he wanted his character to die so it's not likely that he will return from the dead. Actors do change their minds but Geary is living abroad and seems happy with is life away from the US and Hollywood.

There is also the fact that Holly has a son Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons) with Luke so even if he were alive he would not hurt Sutton. Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers ) is presumed dead as are other Port Charles villains so fans and spoilers will be working overtime to figure this one out. The fact that Rogers already knows the outcome and Samms's limited availability suggests that scenes may already have been taped and GH tapes about six weeks in advance.

General Hospital viewers will be happy if this mystery is wrapped up quickly because so many other storylines have gone on for long periods of time without being finalized. Rogers did not say what happens to Holly and fans will be hoping she gets a happy ending and does not get killed off. Perhaps if Samm's condition improves her character might make a return visit to Port Charles so be watching for updates.