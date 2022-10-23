General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie

Kirsten Storms ABC General Hospital screenshot

Kirsten Storms is a fighter

If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives

For some reason, GH fans are brutal in their attacks and soap fans who watch the other three daytime dramas do not seem to respond the same way. Storms has been attacked online during the past decade for losing weight, as well as gaining weight. She has been accused of having cancer, being anorexic, being on drugs, and having a mental breakdown. The actress has shared her journey which been difficult because from a young age, as she bore the responsibility and pressure of being the sole breadwinner for her family.

She also dealt with painful endometriosis, cysts on her brain that required surgery, COVID-19, a divorce, and stress so severe her skin broke out. Most recently the actress incurred a serious injury to her fingers when throwing away a trash bag. Kirsten said the handles wrapped tightly around her fingers and she had to wear a brace. In the past when she remained silent some fans started unfounded rumors. In recent years Kirsten has spoken out to tell her truth in advance of false information.

Storms addresses haters

Earlier this year Storms was interviewed by Maurice Benard who portrays Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital on his Vlog State of Mind. The actress revealed there was a point in her life where she was affected by the negativity from fans. Storms added that she is now at a different place in her mental health journey that is "more peaceful.” She went on to say the following:

"I don’t want to say I don’t care what people think,” because I do. But what I care about is I want to be remembered as a good and nice person. And that’s it. So I care that you think of me in a positive way. If you feel negativity towards me, then I feel almost… I know I’m putting out good energy. I feel sad for you that you are in a place where you’re projecting whatever negative feelings you’re having."So if I get a negative comment or something, my response is always like, ‘I hope your day turns around and that you don’t feel the need to come at someone who has not done anything to you.’ I try not to engage with that stuff."

Kirsten and Maxie are both strong

Kirsten told Benard “I never instigate an argument with someone", but quickly added that this mentality only applies to those who are coming against her. She says she will not tolerate anyone attacking her daughter or her parenting skills and revealed that if anyone does she can be lethal. In spite of Storms and her castmates Ali, Monaco, and Thiebaud addressing online bullying it continues.

On General Hospital Kirsten's character, Maxie Jones might be headed for trouble from Mason (Nathanyael Grey) and his cousin Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth). Spoilers have not given any clue what is going on with these two but last week Mason told Austin that Ms. Jones should be concerned about him. Fans will be hoping Maxie comes through this situation as she has done in the past because she is just as resilient as her portrayer Kirsten Storms.