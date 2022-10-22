Emma Samms return to General Hospital will be temporary due to health issues

Holly and Robert Facebook screenshot

Emma Samms fights through Long-covid to perform

Emma Samms 62 has been battling symptoms from Long-Covid since 2020 but she has made her way back to General Hospital and fans are ecstatic. The actress said she can only walk a short distance, has breathing issues, and cannot stand long. Her onscreen love interest Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers found her Thursday in the Quartermaine boat house and it was a reunion worth waiting for.

Rogers recently gave an interview with Soap Opera Digest where he confirmed that Samms is only back temporarily. He said of her return “I didn’t think it would happen, given her health,” “I thought, ‘There’s just too many things against it.’ had gone He says he approached executive producer Frank Valentini and said they need to find a way to work with the actress so that Hoiiy's saga could have closure, otherwise fans would be left hanging and continue to have hope.

Holly's mystery will intrigue General Hospital viewers

Holly was last seen locked in the Cassadine compound two years ago and General Hospital viewers have been waiting since 2020 to find out the rest of her story. Rogers said fans will not be disappointed as the truth unfolds and added “And I think one of the things in this story that the public is really going to relish is the fact that it is all veterans, all familiar faces.” He emphasized that longtime viewers would be delighted when Holly's captor is revealed and this raises questions.

Viewers have assumed that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) was behind Holly's kidnapping but Shaunessy is not a veteran character so who was holding Sutton captive? Anthony Geary (Luke Spencer ) has said he was done with the soap and that he wanted his character to die and not show up in the future. Could Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) be alive somewhere and wreaking havoc? This is one mystery that General Hospital fans will be trying to figure out until the end so stay tuned.