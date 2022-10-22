SKYDOG pays tribute to The Allman Brothers skydog screenshot

The Allman Brothers Band had some of the biggest hits of the 1970s including Ramblin Man, Blue Sky, Soulshine, Blues, and Trouble no More. SKYDOG - A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band will take place at 5 Points today October 22 from 6:30-11 pm and fans can relive the Southern Rock classics of this popular band who are behind numerous songs that have made an impact and left an enduring music legacy.

5 Points Music Sanctuary is located at 1241 Maple Ave. Roanoke, Virginia 24011 and is part of the 5 Points Music Foundation a local non-profit, dedicated to "pursuing the power of sound in all its glory". Live events are utilized to fund programs that support those with hearing loss, music therapy, and music education.", The mission is to create an environment where sound is "embraced, explored, and nurtured on every level."

SKYDOG Downtown Roanoke screenshot

SKYDOG is comprised of Virginia natives, Keith Cable on drums and percussion, Joey Ciuci on keys, Brian Fones on guitar and vocals, Jason Neal on drums, Dusty Ray Simmons, on drums, Jeremy Simmons, bass and vocals, and Brian Willie Williams on guitar. The band has been performing since 2009. and has earned a following that their website says ranges from "a nostalgic fanbase reminiscing on the Fillmore East years to an ecstatic crowd of rhythm and blues, rock, jazz, classic country and sheer music appreciators." If you crave vintage Allman Brothers SKYDOG is the band to listen to. IF you can't make it on Saturday you can always check out the website.