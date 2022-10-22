General Hospital Spoilers: Victor Cassadine has set up major calamity in Port Charles

Victor Cassadine is causing problems in Port Charles ABC General Hospital screenshot

Victor is behind a lot of the current Port Charles drama

When Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaunessy) first returned to General Hospital t looked as if he were going to use the Ice Princess diamond to control the weather and for a while, PC residents were complaining of the unusually warm weather in January and February. This plot was dropped after Shaunessy was off the soap earlier in the year due to hip replacement surgery Jennifer Smith (Holly Gagnier) was convicted of stealing the Ice Princess because Victor set her up. She is still on the West Coast in jail for a crime she did not commit.

Since that time Victor has been setting things in motion and now his diabolical plans are being revealed. If life in Port Charles goes the way "Uncle VIc" desires there will be major calamity. This past week it was revealed that Victor had someone wearing an Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) face mask and shoot Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) twice at point-blank range.

It's clear that Cassadine's henchmen have taken Lucy prisoner and are caring for her somewhere. Now Victor's lawyer and Martin Grey (Michael E Knight) are calling for Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) to step aside because they want Anna indicted. Spoilers tease that it may have been Anna's twin lex Marick who shot Lucy and that Victor might have saved her from drowning.

Victor is crafty nut may eventually get caught

Meanwhile, Ms. Devane found that incriminating items had been planted in her vehicle and she could be caught trying to dispose of them and charged with tampering with evidence. Victor made a cryptic comment on Friday about both Robert Scorpio (Tristen Rogers) and Anna being otherwise detained so he clearly had something to do with Holly Sutton (Emma Samm) washing up on the Quartermaine property. Victor also has finally given Valentin Cassadine ( James Patrick Stuart) permission to visit his daughter Charlotte Cassadine ( last Amelie McLain) in boarding school.

Victor has separated Anna and Valentin, brought Holly back as a distraction, kidnapped Lucy, and set

Anna up for a possible murder charge. In addition, he seems to be making the moves on Ava

Cassadine by telling her Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columba) can't handle her and pushing for Nava to divorce. Spoilers also tease that it might be Holly's look-alike Paloma Perez who is in General Hospital considering she put Robert's phone on do not disturb.

Whoever this is and whatever she knows General Hospital fans are certain that Victor is behind it all. in addition he has as much as admitted he murdered Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) when he told someone on the phone last week that they need another cable car accident to happen. Will Robert and Anna obtain victory and take Victor down for all of his crimes or will he continue to wreak havoc in Port Charles and get away with it? Be sure to stay tuned to find out what happens next and how and when all of this mayhem will come to a close.