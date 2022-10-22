The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker reveals why he really returned to Genoa City

Audra and Tucker Y&R screenshot

Tucker admits his true feelings to Audra

Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless will be filled with revelations. Audra Charles (Zuykela Silver) will be grilling both Nate Hastings ( Sean Dominic ) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to glean information from them and Tucker will discuss with Audra his true reason for returning to Genoa City. McCall has said he wanted to connect with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Dominic Chancellor) River and Rain Ware) as well as reunite with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) but these are minor things compared to what he is really after.

Tucker will admit to Audra that he wants to take over Chancellor-Winters because no one should be running his mother Katherine Chancellor's (Jeannie Cooper) company but him or Devon. He tells Audra they must change their plan and later she attempts to manipulate both Lily and Nate. Tucker suspects but has no proof that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is the CEO who Nate was working with but when he met with her she offered no clues.

The games begin

It's not clear why Tucker would think Devon would turn on Lily, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) and side with him. Devon is still suspicious of his dad and told Lily he will meet with him to try to find out what is going on. They meet up at Noah Newman's (Rory Gibson) new Glam club where Nate and Devon get into an argument before deciding that they should not take up any more of each other's time.

Devon will admit to his dad that Nate is the one who tried to ruin the company and share that Nate thinks he will not work with anyone outside of Neil. Tucker is taking all of this in but neither Devon nor anyone else knows that Tucker probably managed to make sure Audra was the consultant Jill hired. No one in Genoa City realizes their connection so there are a number of secrets that will eventually come to light. Spoilers indicate that Devon is going to cut Nate out of his life which could leave him vulnerable to Tucker. Be sure to tune in Monday and watch the action on The Young and the Restless.